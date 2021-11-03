In 2020, Lagos generated close to N420 billion in revenue internally, more than three times its nearest rival, Rivers state. It is not accidental that the state consistently tops the list of states in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). It has proven to have the most efficient and competent tax collection system. Its laws are also designed to take advantage of loop holes in federal tax laws and the constitution of the country. It has, over time, complained about restrictive federal laws holding its revenue generating agency from reaching its full potential. Now, more states are beginning to see things its way. They don’t want to be restricted to collecting only personal income tax, while allowing companies operating in their respective states and profiting from the business-friendly environment to pay all the taxes to the federal government. The recent row over collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) is just one outcome of the clamour. There will likely be more to come.

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service collects at least 25 different categories of taxes. Most are targeted at individuals, because of federal laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which vest most powers regarding tax collection with the government at the centre. Unlike the Rivers State government, which outrightly challenged the right of FIRS to collect VAT by passing its own law, the Lagos state government has quietly been collecting taxes, which could very easily fall under the category of a consumption or sales tax.

That the case of the law passed by the Rivers state government would end up in court is no surprise. It is even less of a surprise that other states, particularly Lagos, would join Rivers in the suit against the federal government and FIRS. Going by Supreme Court precedents, the states have the law on their side. A similar case; Attorney General, Ogun State v Ayinke Aberuagba, following the enactment of the Sales Tax Law 1982 by the Ogun State House of Assembly. Even though the court case centred on making a distinction between taxing the purchaser of goods, which is the consumption tax, and imposing the tax on the product itself, which by strict definition is a sales tax, the similarity in the case of Ogun and the one of Rivers today are too glaring to ignore. Again, the case of Attorney General Ogun State v Ayinke Aberuagba was contested and decided based on the 1979 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which in so many respects is no different from the 1999 Constitution.

In delivering the lead judgment in favour of the states, Justice Mohammed Bello in 1984 said, “The power to legislate on trade and commerce is by virtue of section 4 of the Constitution exclusively vested in the National Assembly. The omission of item 38 of the Exclusive Legislative Lists of the 1960 and 1963 Constitutions in the 1979 Constitution did not suggest that the subject matter has been moved to the residual list. Item 61 with its incidental powers is all pervasive and total as to leave nothing for the state except in so far as is expressly stated in the Constitution.”

Regardless of how the present case of Rivers, and now Lagos against the Federal Inland Revenue Service ends in the Supreme Court, the handwriting is on the wall. It can no longer be business as usual in how resources in the country, particularly taxation rights of states, are managed.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Nigeria has an estimated 56,329 active corporate taxpayers (companies income tax), 14,823 tax paying individuals/businesses (personal income tax) and 77,082 VAT filing businesses out of 3,098,193 incorporated companies, business names and incorporated trustees. This shows the large pool of individuals and corporations that are not paying taxes. But it also shows that there is room for both states and federal governments to grow their tax base.

It is the view of this newspaper that states need not be restricted to collecting only personal income tax. Federal laws, and if need be, the constitution, should be amended to allow states collect corporate taxes. To keep the states from going overboard in the name of raising revenue, the National Assembly could legislate on the percentage a state can collect in corporate taxes to say five percent. In this vein, there is no reason why the federal government and FIRS should not be collecting personal income tax as it is done in most parts of the world. This, in the long run, would also help states with weak capacity to develop and improve their tax collection systems.

With the clamour for restructuring on the political front burner, it is our considered opinion that embarking on tax reforms will help douse some of the political tension. Outside the political arena, the alternative to not acting would be an increase in the number of states that collect taxes through the backdoor.