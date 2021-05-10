Widespread opinion indicates that security-wise, Nigeria is in a terrible place, never more precarious in recent history. And the action, inaction, and if you will, misaction of stakeholders, especially, the political class are defining the nation’s fate as the months go by.

That the situation is worrisome is clear. What, however, is far more frightening is the conduct of the political class who, for reasons that are not easily discernible have decided to play the ostrich in the mistaken hope that whirlwind will blow over on its own.

The past few months have seen Nigerians across the country terrified over their safety and well being. The killings, kidnappings and carnage by mad surging terrorists have continued to spread. From the North East region where the crisis started years ago, today every Geo-political zone is almost a war zone, fueling illegitimate secessionist calls by non-state actors. This has heightened ethnic tensions across the polity.

As security agencies churn out threat alerts more frequently in recent times, the brave military men and women, stretched thin across the threatened Geo-political space, have had to struggle to keep the nation secure despite the worrisome actions of the political elite.

Just last week, the back and forth between the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the state of insecurity was instructive, reminding a distraught nation of the Roman Emperor Nero who fooled around while Rome burnt.

As we hoped to understand the nature of help the PDP was planning to bring, even though the insurgency crisis started under their watch as ruling party, the federal government, as was expected, rebuffed the offer.

We may not yet know why the federal government turned down the offer but it is insightful enough that, even in these tense times,the political class still finds it hard to forge a common front to confront this budding existential threat.

What is more interesting is that political actors, cut across the political divides have, at various times, admitted that most of the executioners of terror across our land are foreigners. We have heard from the governors of both parties declaring that the attackers are not Nigerians. So one would wonder why the political actors are not ready to drop partisanship and work in the collective interest of all.

For most Nigerians disturbed by this lack of collective action by the political elite, it would seem like the recent encounter between the APC-led government and PDP was just tease on political brinkmanship which the nation can not afford, not now, not ever.

To the opposition, this newspaper believes that this is not the time for aiming to score cheap political points. We have heard them mouth off that security should not be politicised. Fine. But they need to conduct themselves in ways that do not portray them as hoping to gain political grounds ahead of 2023. Also, if they mean well, we would expect that they would come out with clear and well thought out ideas on how to tackle this monster which was born when they were in government.

But the major task lies with the APC-led government. Now that it has turned down the offer for help from the opposition for reasons best known to it, we expect to see results borne out of a concerted effort.

Yes, the military has made gains, but there is the need for Nigerians to be assured that they are secure and can go about their lawful economic activities without fear. That sense of security is fast eroding.

Nigerians expect, actually, demand that the government would, as it has often said, expose the merchants of terror and prosecute them. We have heard the threats of exposing those behind the spate of terror for too long that it now seems like the government is either stabbing in the dark or is not ready to take on the task.

We appreciate the recent move to prosecute those who were fingered recently in the sponsorship of Boko Haram. But we need the government to spread the dragnet and apprehend and prosecute all those sponsoring other militia groups across the country.

Equally important is the equipping of security agencies, ensuring their well-being and insulating the security institution from politics, religion and nepotism. The government should also pay heed to genuine suggestions on how the country can overcome this crisis.

Few comments underscore how precarious the situation has become other than the fact that ‘a second civil war’ is gradually becoming a common usage in recent times. If there was ever a time for the political class to close ranks in order to avert doomsday, it is now. Playing politics of brinkmanship will not augur well for the country in the long run.

We have lost so much in the last couples of years on account of insecurity. We don’t have to lose anymore. There can never be any meaningful development in the absence of peace.