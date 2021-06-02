A bill seeking to repeal the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act, is about going for a second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill, which has passed first reading, was sponsored by Hon Awaji-Inombek Abiante. According to him, the NYSC has failed to address the essence of its establishment while several reform efforts have also not yielded desired results.

Listing the reasons why the scheme needs to be scrapped, he cited incessant killing of innocent corps members in some parts of the country due to banditry, religious extremism, ethnic violence and even while on electoral duties. He expressed his angst at the danger corps members are exposed to across the country especially in their places of primary assignment and also kidnapping while in transit.

“Public and private agencies and departments are no longer recruiting able and qualified Nigerian youths, thus relying heavily on the availability of corps members who are not being well remunerated and get discarded with impunity at the end of their service year without any hope of being gainfully employed,” he said.

[COLUMN] NYSC Must Not Die

We recall that the NYSC scheme was created by the administration of General Yakubu Gowon in 1973 as part of the reconciliation, reconstruction, and rehabilitation effort of the then military government to address the perceived effects of the civil war. Decree No. 24 of that year gave it life. That legal instrument also explained why it was necessary at the time. It stated in part that the scheme was established, “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity”.

As a newspaper, we make bold to aver that the scheme has achieved a satisfactory percentage of its aims and objectives as clearly listed in the decree. We also admit that the scheme, like any other human institution, has had its own fair share of abuses and lapses. From this stand point, we insist that the shortfalls, whatever they are, do not serve as sufficient ground for anyone to recommend that it be scrapped.

In our considered opinion, the scheme has helped immensely in exposing the youths to the nation’s vast cultural diversities which would not otherwise have been possible. From experience, most ex-corps members and those serving, confess that it was after being posted to some states in the north that they realized there are many other ethnic groups apart from Hausa and Fulani and that there are even indigenous Christians from the north. For some, the NYSC provided them an opportunity to visit and live in other parts of the country other than their own.

Sadly, some corps members have been killed in some parts of the country while they were serving their fatherland. This is regrettable. However, insecurity is a monster that is confronting all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion, age or status. Not just corps members. Nigerians are being killed daily in all parts of the country. For instance, it was a bloody Monday as bandits and armed herdsmen raided communities in the four states of Benue, Plateau, Niger and Anambra, killing about 128 person and destroying property. Suspected armed herdsmen attacked four council wards in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State, killing over 100 residents, injuring scores of others and setting several houses ablaze.

Meanwhile, a week after the acting inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, warned about an impending terrorist attack in Jos, Plateau State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, 14 people were gruesomely murdered by unidentified gunmen in two separate attacks in Dong village of Jos North and Kwi community of Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

Also, bandits killed 12 people and abducted 10 others in two different attacks at Munya local government area and abducted 15 others in another attack in Gauraka, Tafa local government area of Niger State. NYSC had nothing to do with these dastardly acts neither were the victims corps members.

It is important to point out that the focus should be on ending the insecurity in the country and not scrapping the NYSC scheme. If the country is generally safe, serving in any part of the country ought not to be an issue.

Consequently, we also call for the restructuring and revamping of the scheme. As the world shifts towards a skill -based economy, we suggest that the one year should be used in training the corps members on skills.

We insist that apart from graduates of medicine, pharmacy or engineering, all other corps members should be trained on digital marketing, photography, makeup, and fashion and information technology skills among others. This will, in turn, help solve the raging unemployment issue in the country. Scrapping the NYSC scheme, in our view, is not and must not be an option.