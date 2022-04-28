Nigeria and, indeed, most of sub-Saharan Africa are yet to overcome in the battle against malaria, a disease that is considered a scourge in most part of the area. According to Severe Malaria Observatory (SMO), 76 per cent of Nigeria’s population reside in high transmission areas and 24 percent reside in low transmission areas with transmission season lasting all year round in the south and about three months or less in the north.

Recently, the world marked World Malaria Day with the theme, ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.’ And as common and regular as malaria is in Nigeria, there are presently plans to take up the pilot vaccine introduced for the eradication of the disease once and for all.

The vaccine, experts claim, will bring about a relief that had so much been sought after. Even more importantly, in the opinion of this newspaper, it will put out of business those profiteering from the disease by selling those medication that provide mere temporary cure.

According to statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), ‘In 2020, there were an estimated 241 million new cases of malaria and 627 000 malaria-related deaths in 85 countries. More than two thirds of deaths were among children under the age of five living in the WHO African Region.’

The world body, in October 2021, introduced the use of the RTS,S malaria vaccine for children living in places with moderate and high malaria transmission. This was due to the results received from ongoing pilot programme organised by it in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. This vaccine has been used by over 900 000 children since 2019.

Results from the pilot programme indicate that the vaccine is safe and reduces severe malaria. RTS,S is reported as the first vaccine recommended for use against the human parasitic disease. WHO African Region, with an estimated 215 million cases in 2019, accounted for about 94 per cent of cases.

Malaria is commonly spread by Plasmodium parasites, which are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. What most people do not know is that there are five parasite species that bring about malaria in human beings. However not all are big threats except for two that are namely: P. falciparum and P. vivax which are deadly. So deadly that according to WHO reports, if P. falciparum is not treated within 24 hours, ‘malaria can progress to severe illness, often leading to death.’

Symptoms of malaria appear 10 to 15 days after one is bitten. These symptoms include but are not limited to: sweating, fever, chills, headache, tiredness, shivering, nausea or vomiting. There are reports that in 2018, P. falciparum ‘accounted for 99.7 per cent of estimated malaria cases in the WHO African Region, 50 per cent of cases in the WHO South-East Asia Region, 71 per cent of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean and 65 per cent in the Western Pacific.

As part of efforts to combat this disease, the federal government obtained credits from three multilateral banks such as: the World Bank, African Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank. The facility worth $364 million, is meant to fund health sector interventions for malaria in 13 states of the country for five years, basically from 2020 to 2024.

In our considered opinion, to deal with the problem of malaria, the country has to focus on sensitising the populace on the importance of proper hygiene. The use of insecticide treated nets is also important as well as indoor residual spraying among others. people should also be aware of fake malaria drugs, nets and sprays.

Also, there is the urgent need for the country to join the bandwagon of malaria vaccine and work on accessing these vaccines as soon as possible. It is pertinent to emphasise, in our view, that considering the severity and impact of the disease on the populace, the federal government should do all it can to develop or access these malaria vaccines that would assist in eliminating the disease. It must be understood that this must be seen as a matter of national emergency.

We are persuaded to suggest that the country should look beyond individual prevention methods and instead focus on a larger and lasting solution to solving the problem. The federal government should also set a target date for this accomplishment.

It needs be pointed out that there are countries in Africa that have achieved consecutive years of zero indigenous cases of malaria and can apply for a WHO certification of malaria – free status. We urge the government to set machinery in motion so as to make it to that list of malaria free countries. All that is required, in our opinion, is the commitment to attaining set goals through a concerted and judicious deployment of needed resources.