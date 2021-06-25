Can it possibly be true that Farouk Lawan, the famous or infamous integrity gadfly of the House of Representatives, is jail-bound for corruption? Perhaps, it is appropriate to recap how this lawmaker-turned-lawbreaker made his way into the nation’s psyche, this Polytechnic Registrar who became a politician post-military era. At the outset of the Fourth Republic in 1999, a then obscure figure, to most Nigerians, emerged from his constituency in Kano as an elected member of the House of Representatives.

Pint-sized but highly eloquent and with a gift of gab, he nursed the ambition of becoming the Speaker of the lower chamber of the National Assembly. He actually made moves in that direction but was muscled out of the race by Salisu Buhari who had a bigger war chest.

He took that disappointment in his stride and went on to become one of the most outstanding legislators throughout the period he was there. In the stiff political competition of his Kano home state, it was not easy to be re-elected for a record four terms. That brilliant run in politics came to an abrupt end when he became the fall guy in a sting operation by the anti-corruption agencies while investigating the scam that was fuel subsidy.

Before then also, Lawan had distinguished himself as a man of the people by his perceptibly energetic drive towards ensuring integrity in governance. He was so popular that Nigerians across all ethnic spectrum rooted for him. Just as his star had started to dazzle in the skies, then it happened, all he built and hoped for came crashing in one miserable heap. Lawan, like the Greek gods of the ancient, has, after all, feet of clay and has fallen into infamy.

He prided himself on unimpeachable integrity. That must have influenced the decision to appoint him as the House of Representatives’ Ad hoc Committee investigating the fraud around fuel subsidy. The scam had drained the country’s resources and, responding to public outcry, the lawmakers decided to get the truth out. Who else to spearhead that move but Mr Integrity himself? It turned out to be a misplaced trust.

Money, like power, is an aphrodisiac that very few can resist its aroma let alone the allure. Lawan ignored the voice of reason and decency and sold his soul to mammon and filthy lucre. And with it came crashing a burgeoning political career that was on the verge of flourishing.

Oil men everywhere, like the industry itself, in their conduct, do not take prisoners. They go for the kill and they do so with cold, calculated and dispassionate mind set. Lawan was said to have approached Mr Femi Otedola, one of the most dreaded and ruthless oilman this nation has around to blackmail and extort money from him so as to remove him from his radar. Otedola’s name was mentioned as one of those who had allegedly benefitted from the sleaze. In the process, the then lawmaker played into the hands of those who did not wish him well. He asked for $3 million but $500,000 was given as part payment.

Unknown to him, the illicit transaction was captured on tape by security men Otedola had planted to monitor the deal. So Lawan was caught on camera stuffing dollar notes in his cap and other obscure places. He double-crossed his colleagues in the committee and disappointed a nation which saw in his behaviour one more reason not to put their trust in politicians. When the chips are down, it has been proved repeatedly, they will certainly let anyone down if money was involved.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the fate that befell Lawan, unfortunately, is a sad pointer to the deceit and unreliability that is endemic among the ruling elite. Just as they act in ways that give the rest of the population high expectation they see nothing wrong with betraying the hopes and aspirations of those they misguided into believing them. It was that feeling of betrayal that made most Nigerians who knew him to react the way they did when the saga broke.

Sadly also, in our view, just like the woman caught in adultery, no one is talking about the culpability or otherwise of Otedola in the scam that ended Lawan’s career in politics. Was he simply exculpated because he cooperated in the sting operation? This is a question begging for answer as the nation continues to wobble under the weight of the waste that is fuel subsidy.

Even more importantly, in our opinion, is the role technology played in the drama that shocked the conscience of the nation. We are persuaded to argue that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies should learn to go beyond the routine and apply refined measures in dealing with issues relating to graft and their exposure.

As Lawan embarks on his seven year sojourn in Kuje Correction facility, he alone should mourn his fall from Olympian heights. Such is the fate that awaits those who delight in taking the people for a ride. That lawmaker did. He deserves to pay for it.