Reverend Martin Luther King’s prophetic utterance that he had a dream that one day, his children will be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character, manifested in the person of the late African- American military strategist, General Colin Luther Powell. He was a well decorated military officer who also reached the zenith of political life in a country that appreciates talent regardless of colour or creed.

At his death, recently, after losing a hard-fought battle with three deadly ailments- blood cancer, Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19, the world stood as one man to salute the worth and accomplishment of this great soldier, diplomat and statesman. He was described by a former American President, George W. Bush as a favourite of presidents and for good reason. An African-American who served four Presidents in the course of his illustrious career must have had much to commend him for.

Among his subordinates, he was seen a true leader and a soldier’s soldier who cared for his men, knew their names, looked out for them. As was expected of a military commander, he was a disciplinarian but not to the point that he was a hard-nosed ruler. Those who knew him well pointed out that he could make decisions in the heat of battle, and the men would follow him anywhere. Acknowledged as a man among men, he walked the talk with a strength of character that was considered unmatched among his peers. Powell was humble even when found fallible.

Born on April 5, 1937 in the South Bronx area of New York, Powell grew up to become a four-star general, politician, diplomat, and served as the first African-American Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005 in the administration of President George W. Bush. Before then, Powell was at the age of 49, President Ronald Reagan’s National Security Adviser, serving from 1987 to 1989 while retaining his Army commission as a lieutenant general. In that capacity, he helped negotiate a number of arms treaties with Mikhail Gorbachev, the then leader of the Soviet Union and went on to become the 12th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the United States, from 1989 to 1993.

Powell was raised by his parents, Luther and Maud Powell, in that former capital of the United States. The Powells had immigrated to the United States from Jamaica. Colin was educated in the New York City public schools and received a bachelor’s degree in geology from the City College of New York (CCNY). He also participated in Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) at CCNY and received a commission as an Army second lieutenant upon graduation in June 1958. He was a professional soldier for 35 years, during which time he held many command and staff positions. He was Commander of the US Army Forces Command in 1989.

Reflecting on his decision to make soldiering a career, Powell said of his move to ROTC “It was only once I was in college, about six months into college when I found something that I liked, and that was ROTC, Reserve Officers Training Corps in the military. And I not only liked it, but I was pretty good at it. That’s what you really have to look for in life, something that you like, and something that you think you’re pretty good at. And if you can put those two things together, then you’re on the right track, and just drive on.”

As Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, the highest military position in the Department of Defence, he oversaw 28 crises, including the invasion of Panama in 1989 and Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War against Iraq in 1990–1991. He formulated the Powell Doctrine, which limits American military action unless it satisfies criteria regarding American national security interests, overwhelming force, and widespread public support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, he was also a pragmatist who recognised the fact that certain military and, indeed, most situations in life were not, altogether, cast in marble. Following the challenges American troops encountered in the Horn of Africa and the Congressional inquiry into what was America’s interest in that war-torn enclave to warrant the risks and fatalities, as Chairman Joint Chiefs, Powell reminded the lawmakers that as of necessity, there was no military operation without an element of risk involved.

As Secretary of State under Republican President George W. Bush, Powell gave a speech before the United Nations regarding the rationale for the Iraq War. He later admitted that the speech contained substantial inaccuracies and for him, a man of unimpeachable integrity, it was a blot on his record.

To underscore the qualities of this remarkable man, in the 2016 United States presidential election, Powell was not a candidate, yet he received three electoral votes from Washington for the office of President of the United States. General Colin Luther Powell won numerous United States and foreign military awards and decorations. We join his family, his wife, Alma, their three children and the rest of the world in wishing his great soul a peaceful repose.