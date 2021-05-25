This newspaper is finding it difficult to stop worrying about the security situation in the country. Not with the latest development in which even homes are no longer safe. Before now criminals, on kidnap mission, wait for their victims on the highways, in the farms as was the case with the son of the Emir of Kontagora or such other places that will make their evil acts easier.

But recent reports indicate that hoodlums are becoming even more daring as they go to kidnap people in their homes with the kind of brazenness that can only be alarming. Kwankwashe community in Suleja had that experience mid last week and the residents there are still reeling in shock following the invasion of the area by gunmen. While the dastardly act lasted, two people were reported to have lost their lives while an unspecified number of people were roused from their sleep and taken away most of them children.

Similarly, in Malumfashi area of Katsina state, 15 gunmen were reported to have attacked the Catechetical Training School attached to St Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church and abducted two priests one of whom was later found dead. The other one is yet to be accounted for. The priests were in their rectory not on the road returning from some where.

In the midst of all these, the Police are assuring the people that there is no cause for alarm. This confidence building statement was in response to information released by the Police themselves that they have intelligence in which they claimed that the terrorist group, Boko Haram, has plans to attack Jos in Plateau State and the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja. In that statement, the Inspector General of Police was reported to have directed his commanders in those specific areas of which Abuja is part to ‘review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructure and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of the marauding terrorists’. Not long after, Suleja, a shouting distance from Abuja received that baptism of fire.

Reacting to that shock treatment, the People of Kwankwashe seemingly disagreed with the Police when they decided to take to the streets in protest against the violation of the sanctity of their homes, their last line of defence. The idea was to bring to public attention how unsafe they really are. Almost every Nigerian feels the same way. The result is the obstruction of movement on the highways especially the Abuja-Kaduna artery which required the intervention of the military to control and help return to normalcy.

This media house is by no means doubting the competence of the Police to carry out their constitutionally assigned duties. Or, for that matter, their ability and wilingness to combat crime and provide security for lives and properties. The point being made is that the criminals are no longer afraid of the security agencies. They now take them on in full view of all with an uncommon bravado. And that, in our considered opinion, is too dangerous and scary.

To worsen the dread the people feel about their safety, the Police, in the statement quoted above, gave the impression that they are restricting their operations to securing ‘critical government infrastructure and Police facilities.’ We hope that is not the thinking in the Police setup. The people, the ordinary Nigerians, still have confidence in the Police to protect and shield them from the onslaught of terrorist gangs. As a newspaper, we will continue to share in that expectation and optimism that there is, indeed, no cause for alarm.

To manifest this disposition on our part, we have, on this page, condemned in the strongest language possible, the attack on Police facilities around the country. We insist that such attacks on the Police are really directed at the people for whom the institution exists. The attacks are, therefore, in our view, attempts by those anti-social elements to weaken the resolve of the Force to do their duties diligently.

It is also pertinent to point out that in these uncertain times, the Police needs to be encouraged to face the challenge that confront them with courage and dedication. To that extent, we appeal to the government to appreciate the difficulties the ongoing security situation brings to the fore and understand that it will be unfair to treat the security agency as if the country were in peacetime. That, in our opinion, will be a misreading of the reality the country faces.

Ordinarily, in the best of times, ridding the streets of criminal elements is tough job enough for the Police. Now that terrorism has been added to it, the Force must be equipped to face it. That requires adequate funding and increased capacity building as well as the deployment of up to date technology.