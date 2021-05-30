As such, it can creep in on its victim at any time without warning. If not treated, hypertension also called high blood pressure can block or destroy arteries that supply blood and oxygen to the brain, leading to stroke, heart disease or worse, death. And this is why it has been strongly advised for individuals to check their blood pressure regularly to avoid falling prey to this deadly disease.

As the world marked the World Hypertension Day recently, with the theme: ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” it proved an intentional topic aimed at fighting the present low awareness of the disease worldwide.

The World Hypertension League (WHL) as an organisation has noted two components to support increasing awareness of the disease, namely: “Establish high capacity community screening programmes for recognition of high blood pressure (BP) in those at risk” and secondly, “promote the routine measurement of BP by health care professionals at all clinical encounters.”

Hypertension is defined as the force of blood as it flows through the arteries in the body. It is mainly blood pressure that is above 140/90, and is regarded as severe if pressure is above 180/120.

Hypertension is caused by a list of things that include; a diet high in salt, fat and/or cholesterol, Chronic conditions such as kidney and hormone problems, diabetes and high cholesterol, family history, especially if your parents or other close relatives have high blood pressure, lack of physical activity, older age (the older you are, the more likely you are to have high blood pressure), being overweight or obese, some birth control medicines and other medicines, stress, tobacco use or drinking too much alcohol among others.

When symptoms occur, they may include: early morning headaches, nose bleeding, irregular heart rhythms, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears. Severe hypertension can cause fatigue, nausea, vomiting, confusion, anxiety, chest pain, and muscle tremors according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

The organisation estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, most of which is (two-thirds) are living in low- and middle-income countries. In 2015, 1 in 4 men and 1 in 5 women had hypertension, while fewer than 1 in 5 people with hypertension have the problem under control.

Also, Hypertension, according to WHO, is the foremost cause of premature deaths globally. One of the global targets for non-communicable diseases is to reduce the frequency of hypertension by 25 per cent between 2010 and 2025. The WHO African Region has the highest occurrence of hypertension (27 per cent) while the WHO Region of the Americas has the lowest incidence of hypertension (18 per cent).

The number of adults with hypertension rose from 594 million in 1975 to 1.13 billion in 2015, with the increase seen mainly in low- and middle-income countries. This rise is mostly as a result of a rise in hypertension risk factors in those populations.

In Nigeria, the only time most people are aware of their blood pressure is when they visit the hospital to see a doctor. It is a rule that blood pressure is taken as well as weight before an individual is allowed to see the doctor, otherwise left on their own most Nigerians would not bother with checking their blood pressure regularly.

Therefore, as a newspaper, we appeal with Nigerians to check their blood pressure regularly. There are several portable devices in the market today that can help to easily check individual blood pressure at home, without needing to go to the hospital or clinic.

Even more importantly is the compelling need for the government, at all levels, to put in place policies and programmes that can create an environment that will promote healthy living. It is not a coincidence that the countries where the disease is endemic are among the poorest in the world.

Nigerians should also attempt to stick to healthy diet, where available, that would keep hypertension at bay. We should remember that healthy people make up a great and healthy nation. In the absence of a healthy populace a nation can become moribund.

The federal government on its part should create more awareness of this silent killer in the rural areas and places where more awareness is needed. Furthermore, the federal government should make available more affordable devices to check blood pressure of its citizens or make the devices easily accessible so that everyone would be empowered and keep track of their blood pressure.