The unfolding event in Imo State calls for serious concern. The arrest saga of a former governorship candidate and son-in-law to the former governor of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, was the latest worrisome political battle in the state, in what has become a trend in the state.

Nwosu was arrested at the Anglican Church, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State. The circumstances of his arrest were so dramatic that it was first described as a kidnapping.

The police command in the state had to clarify that Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested.

The Anglican Church Owerri province described what transpired at its premises as “reprehensible, primitive and highly condemnable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri province, Most Rev Dr David Onuoha, entitled “Desecration of St Peter’s Church, Eziama Obaire”, the church described the incident as a desecration-cum-black Sunday following the invasion “by uniformed armed men.”

In solidarity, the Catholic Church, in a statement signed by the Bishop of Orlu, Most Rev Augustine Ukwuoma, said the incident was an apparent desecration of the sanctity of the place of worship and a new low in the Nigerian polity.

He called on relevant authorities and the public to take steps to prevent a repeat, adding that the church must remain a house of prayer, a sanctuary to commune with God and receive blessings, and must be shielded from any unruly or belligerent behaviour.

It is by all means appalling that Imo, a state once renowned for its tranquility, has in recent times become almost a war zone of sorts due largely to the political instability in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The once peaceful state has, for the past three years, been engulfed in an intense security crisis leading to wanton attacks on security personnel and traditional rulers.

It is common knowledge there is battle for political supremacy between Governor Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

It is heart-wrenching that the political rift between these political leaders would continue to fuel the already volatile situation in the state and the South East region, which has suddenly become a crisis zone.

They need to realise that the cost of this ego-tussle is becoming too much to bear for the people of the state and the region in general.

And since the issues stem from a party-related rift, the political party to which, incidentally, they both belong should consider intervening to find a solution.

Perhaps, it is high time the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, takes a firmer disposition on the matter regardless of the political imprint the situation has.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police and security institutions should be cautious in how they deal with issues concerning the two political figures: they must be mindful of not allowing themselves to be used as puns in this needless political turf war in the state. It is amazing that the police authorities are yet to give a concrete explanation on what led to the display at the church premises.

Of course, as a newspaper we cannot have any scruples with the security operatives doing their constitutionally mandated responsibility of apprehending any person, no matter how highly placed, who becomes an obstruction to peace and stability in the polity.

If anything, we urge the police and other security agencies to be as firm as possible in dealing with such matters.

But in these precarious political times, we believe the police should be circumspect and thorough in their duty. As the political tempo rises ahead of the 2023 election, just like most transition elections, if the historical analysis is anything to go by, the desperation of the political class rises almost to the point of willful insanity in the quest for power.

It is sad already that the country is decades behind as far as human and infrastructural development is concerned. And to think that those who posture as its leaders would continue to engage in vain tussle for power for its sake is not just outdated but suggestive of how low the leadership recruiting system has become.

It is commendable that the police authorities are conducting an investigation into the matter. We call on the police to carry out a conclusive enquiry and come out with their findings so that appropriate sanctions can be meted out to whoever is/are involved in this whole untoward incident so as to serve as a deterrent going forward.