The inclusion of technology into Nigeria’s electoral system is certain to enhance the acceptability of the democratic process. From the days of the Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and now the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria has explored different voting technology options in her search for a peculiar system that will conduce to efforts to build a sustainable electoral culture.

In the INEC era, from the days of Prof Maurice Iwu to Prof Attahiru Jega and now Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the nation’s electoral system has experienced significant transformation with regards to the introduction of technology.

The use of the technology escalated with the 2015 election. INEC introduced the electronic card reader to verify the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) which was to bridge the gap between voter authentication and the voting tallies.

In 2019, PVC and card reader were still used. However, according to reports, the proportion of voters that INEC accredited with the card reader dropped to under 20 per cent. By 2020, INEC, in a bid to deploy more technology and enhance electoral credibility, introduced the Z-Pad platform. In the Nasarawa Central State constituency bye-election, the Z-Pad was used in place of the card reader in voter accreditation. A month later, in the Edo governorship election, INEC also used the Z-Pad. But it was largely deployed as an interface with its new INEC Result Viewing, IReV, portal.

Shortly after, the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was introduced as a successor to the Z-Pad. This new system was designed to effect voter enrolment, accreditation, and results interface capabilities on one platform. Like previous technical devices, the BVAS should is expected to eliminate the gaps that enable analogue manipulation of numbers in elections.

INEC first deployed this system in the Isoko South Constituency 1 bye-election in Delta State on September 10, 2021. And there were complaints by some presiding officers that the machine had difficulties capturing the thumbs and faces of some of the voters, especially the aged.

In Anambra State governorship poll the same year, where it was deployed in a state-wide contest, it had more challenges. Many voters were disenfranchised mostly because their features had changed in the intervening years between data capture and accreditation. Indeed, because of BVAS challenge, the commission had extended the accreditation and voting periods of the election from 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm local time.

After the election, the civil societies complained about the BVAS while INEC promised to make amends. But it was not all INEC’s fault. The security situation in the state was such that most of the trained electoral and presiding officers withdrew, thus officials with little or no training in the BVAS were largely used for the exercise.

Nevertheless, it would seem that enough was not done by the commission as BVAS remained a major issue of concern during the recent Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council polls. In many FCT councils, the complaints that trailed the Anambra experience were repeated. Again, the civil society organisations and Nigerians cried out over this abnormally. But this time was different.

Many had thought that after the Anambra experience, a significant difference would have been made to ensure that the BVAS challenge won’t be so prevalent. But that was not the case.

However, the exercise was not extended on account of the BVAS challenge like in Anambra. But it didn’t diminish the extent of the challenge. It is almost certain that BVAS will be deployed again in both Ekiti and Osun, two off-season governorship contests in 2022 and the 2023 general election.

The BVAS technology is geospatial- driven such that it indicates data that has a geographic component to it. This means that the records in a data set have locational information tied to them such as geographic data in the form of coordinates, address, city, or ZIP code.

As a newspaper, it is our considered opinion that the commission ought to reflect more on the common thread of complaint that has trailed the use of this technology. To be clear, we are in support of the use of technology for our elections, perhaps even much more. But it is important that such technology does not become a tool for disenfranchising people.

We know that such an argument has been made by those who are totally opposed to the use of technology. But we do not agree with their premise because we believe that the use of technology has significantly and positively impacted on the credibility and integrity of the electoral process and as such, we can only desire the use of more regardless of the accompanying shortfalls. We only advocate that the commission, as the lead body in electoral matters in the country make concerted efforts to improve on its operations. We urge INEC to pull all stops to ensure that naysayers are proved wrong about the increasing use of technology in the electoral system. We believe Nigeria has the capacity to upgrade its technological base and expand its cyberspace to address the issues.

It is important, in our opinion, for the federal government and the network providers make available all that is needed by INEC to ensure BVAS works effectively, timeously and with less rancour.