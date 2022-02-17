The Nigerian nation is in a gridlock, suffering, almost, a locked-in-syndrome as a result of the now perennial fuel scarcity that has become a hallmark of a country literally floating on the substance. The challenge this time is that the quality of the available fuel is suspect as a result of the importation of adulterated petroleum product by business interests driven only by the profit motive.

There is overwhelming evidence that the petroleum product, precisely premium motor spirit, in excess of 100 million tons of it contaminated by methanal, was brought into the system and sold to unsuspecting consumers. Methanol is defined as a poisonous alcohol, a colourless volatile poisonous water-soluble liquid. This chemical, when mixed with the real product, is said to have the property to increase the volume of premium motor spirit in each container. It also has an accelerated corrosive effect on car engines that leaves them permanently damaged.

In a rare admission of responsibility, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), accepted that there had been a lapse in its supply chain; that methanol, which was found in the supply, was not one of the substances required to be tested for in any in-coming cargo. That may explain why it escaped inspection, and filtered into the distribution system creating immeasurable discomfort for both the consumers and those whose duty it is to ensure that the market is serviced with the right quality of petroleum product.

In an effort to address the problem, the nation was plunged into an energy crisis, that is still taking a toll on economic and social activities with incalculable loss in man hours.

As at press time, the NNPC said that it has withdrawn all the methanol blended petrol which was imported into the country about three weeks ago and was investigating the companies involved. The oil conglomerate also said that cargoes of clean petrol are arriving daily into the country to bridge the gap created by the withdrawal of the dirty petrol.

NNPC Apologises To Nigerians Over Bad Fuel, Long Queues

The consuming public in the country is disturbed that fuel scarcity has become part of their daily life. Even more worrisome is the fact that a major oil producing nation like Nigeria has no functioning refinery that she has to depend on importation to satisfy the daily energy needs of the people.

By way of conjecture, if the refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna were alive and operating optimally, maybe, there wouldn’t have been any need to bring in petroleum products, clean or dirty, from refineries in Europe possibly owned by Nigerians. This should serve as a wake-up call on the urgency of rebuilding our refineries and making them efficient.

It is also important, in our considered opinion, that the regulatory processes in the oil industry ought to be strengthened. That this dirty fuel came in at all is proof that there is a weak link in the chain of monitoring, inspection and approval.

It must be recalled that this is not the first time the country is facing the embarrassment of some unscrupulous government officials and some private sector interests dumping this kind of low-quality product on Nigerian consumers. But we demand that this must be the last.

To ensure that this never happens again, and without pre-empting the outcome of the probe ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, all those involved in this unfortunate situation must be made to face the wrath of the law. They must be made to pay compensation to all vehicle owners who got hurt by the effect of the bad fuel they bought and used. Mentioning their names is sufficient but certainly not enough to assuage the inconvenience they caused consumers not to mention the disgrace they brought to bear on the country.

It is the hope of this newspaper that the outcome of the probe will be forthright enough to serve as a blueprint for the effective and efficient management of the nation’s oil resources. It is disheartening that the price of crude in the international market is going up. Instead of being a cheery news, Nigerians are grieving because it means that they will have to pay more for the petroleum products they consume all of which are imported with their unit cost calculated in dollars.