The blame game and intrigues between the executive and legislative arms of government over the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill are ongoing with no respite in sight any time soon. Needlessly, a piece of legislation that holds the key to an enhanced democratic process in Nigeria, has assumed a controversy all its own.

We recall that the amendment to the Electoral Act has been turned to a chessboard for politicians who careless about the wellbeing of the country. Or, for that matter, the success of the democratic process beyond their selfish interests.

In 2018, during the Eighth Session of the National Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki, President Muhammadu Buhari rejected the bill on the ground that it contained some errors. He also complained that the bill was submitted to him close to the 2019 general elections and argued that there was no time enough for the bill to be rehearsed for effective implementation. He gave the impression that he would sign the bill if the errors were corrected and a clean copy presented to him on time. Nigerians granted him the benefit of doubt he craved for.

Part of the problem of making the bill a legal document is related to the issues of electronic transmission of results, the direct and indirect primaries as well as the consensus methods of selecting candidates by political parties.

With the delay in signing the bill into law, civil society organisations and Nigerians in general are beginning to be apprehensive about what lies in store as the election year looms in the horizon.

It is important to note that the present All Progressives Congress (APC) was able to achieve the hitherto impossible of defeating an incumbent in an electoral process because of the deployment of technology. The introduction of card reader by the Professor Attahiru Jega-led INEC in the 2015 presidential election gave a strong impetus to the nation’s democratic journey.

The other aspect that has to do with direct, indirect and consensus options for political parties to select their candidates, under normal circumstances, ought to have been an exclusively party affair. With the delay in giving his assent, it is becoming obvious that the President is either not satisfied with yet other sections of the bill or he is under severe pressure to pander to the whims and caprices of some political interests intent on stymying the effort by INEC and Nigerians to institutionalise a free and fair election process. Otherwise, there is no perfect law anywhere in the world.

It is for this reason that the constitution provides for amendment, re-enactment and repeal. The President had signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into an Act and later requested for an amendment to it. Just recently, he approached the National Assembly for amendment to the 2022 Appropriation Act. He can do the same with the Electoral Act.

It is pertinent to restate that the 2022 Electoral Bill presents an improvement on the legal framework of elections in the country because of the provisions for the deployment of technology. That ought to be a sufficient ground to activate it. We hate to imagine that anyone is against a free and fair election in the country. That is already the pervasive feeling in the country. The President owes posterity a duty to eschew this perception.

In our considered opinion, no politician who cares about the growth, development and improvement in the electoral transparency should be afraid of electronic transmission of results.

Countries all over the world, especially the United States of America and Western Europe, are leveraging on technology to ease their democratic process through e-transmission of results that gives instant update to the knowledge of all, without opportunity for manipulation.

With technology, the world has advanced in democracy and Nigeria cannot be any different in its choices if we must ensure that the people that take over positions of leadership are, indeed, chosen by the people without extraneous influences. The danger in not signing the Electoral Bill into law is that it will amount to throwing the baby away with the bathwater.

With constitutional provisions in Section 160 (1) of the Constitution which empower INEC to select strategies to conduct elections, the commission made its position known during and after the buildup to the Bill. The e-transmission of results in Edo, Delta, Anambra and the recent conduct of the FCT Area Council elections which produced seamless results gave Nigerians faith in the system.

We, as a newspaper, are compelled by the desire for good governance and an enhanced democratic process to urge President Buhari to reject self-serving arguments against the Electoral Bill. By signing it into law, he will write his name in gold and at the same time fulfill his promise to ensure free, fair and credible polls in 2023.