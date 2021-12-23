The federal government recently approved the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

The new Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan, 2021-2025, is a successor to the previous strategy which covered 2017-2020. The strategy is aimed at breaking away from the old to a new paradigm of productive, world-class civil service for accelerated national development.

According to the head of the civil service of the federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, the dream of the new civil service is a service that will be completely digitised, saying “by the end of 2025, there will be very little work that will be done with paper; this is the time now to start to prepare for that.”

The Nigerian civil service is the body of men and women employed in a civil capacity and non-political career by the federal and state governments primarily to render and faithfully give effect to the government decisions.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this is a laudable idea as a new Nigeria will not be birthed without holistic reforms of the public service.

Sadly, it is generally believed that the civil service in Nigeria is a cesspool of corruption and inefficiency, waste and redundancy.

We recall that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently stunned the nation when it said it had discovered 257 duplicated projects amounting to N20.138 billion in the 2021 budget.

The commission has also uncovered a syndicate of corrupt individuals within the service who corruptly employ unsuspecting Nigerians, issue them fake letters of employment, fraudulently enroll them on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll.

Information System (IPPIS) and post them to equally unsuspecting ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs) to commence work.

We also recall that the ICPC disclosed some months ago that the anti-agency had recovered 301 houses from two public officers in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Yet another civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, was recently jailed for stealing N2 billion pension funds. The list of sleaze by civil servants in Nigeria is endless.

Interestingly, since independence, successive governments have embarked on various reforms of the civil service without attendant results.

Experts have adduced that successive governments have failed to focus on the root-cause analysis of what is truly wrong with the public service system since independence. They also aver that most reform programmes merely implement developed countries’ reform models as advised by the World Bank, the IMF and private consulting firms.

The various reforms include the Margan Commission of 1963, the Adebo Commission of 1971, and the Udoji Commission of 1972-74.

The Adebo Commission (1971) was directed towards the review of salaries and wages of workers because of an unbearable high cost of living in the country. Many unqualified individuals were employed resulting in an overpopulated workforce and high level of absenteeism (ghost workers), swallowing up about 87 per cent of government revenue. This greatly encouraged laziness, inefficiency, corruption, and wastefulness.

The Dotun Philips Panel of 1985 also attempted to reform the civil service. The 1988 Civil Service Reorganisation Decree promulgated by General Ibrahim Babangida had a major impact on the structure and efficiency of the civil service. The later report of the Ayida Panel made recommendations to reverse some of the past innovations and to return to the more efficient civil service of earlier years.

Indeed, one of the challenges of the civil service is over-bloated workforce. We recall that the Steve Oronsanye white paper on the Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies stated that there are 541 federal government parastatals, commissions, and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161; that 38 agencies should be abolished; that 52 agencies should be merged, and that 14 of them should revert to departments in ministries.

We strongly suggest that government should muster the political will to implement the recommendations of the Oronsanye report. We recall that the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, lamented recently that the inability to implement the report is costing government dearly.

In view of the present economic realities, implementing the report has now become imperative.

It is gratifying to note that the government had recently inaugurated a sub-committee on the implementation of the report with a one-year mandate.

Pointedly, the digitisation of the civil service will go a long way in improving efficiency, eliminating waste, and enhancing productivity and service. The new civil service should be based on modern technologies.

It is from this perspective that we call on the head of service to ensure the successful implementation of this new strategic plan. Successive governments never lacked good plans to reform the civil service but implementation has always been the issue. A new reformed, efficient and professional civil service is a must.