The recent passing of Prince Tony Momoh is one in a series of the diminishing number of journalists of the old school. In the almost 81 years he spent here on earth, he was, at various times, a Muslim, a Christian, a teacher, journalist, lawyer, administrator, Minister and a politician. In all, he left his footprints in the sands of time.

A prince of the royal family of Auchi in Edo State, many revere him more by his accomplishments as a media personality where he served as sub editor, editor and as an executive management staff in the Daily Times of yore. He also made his mark in the legal profession, a pedestal on which he stood to defend the rights of media profession as a whole.

Momoh took his expertise as a journalist to his office as Minister of Information and Culture in the administration of the military President, General Ibrahim Babangida. He started writing letters to “my country men”. Controversial as they tended to be, those writings tried to address issues that relate to the polity and what roles the citizens are expected to play in making, not just the nation great but the people better citizens.

Not unexpectedly, as it was the era of military dictatorship, that office almost brought him in conflict with the principles he held dear as a journalist. He was compelled by the mood of the time to begin to defend, if not justify, policies of government that tended to stifle popular public opinion.

In the run up to the political activities directed towards returning the country to participatory democracy, Babangida established by fiat two political parties – The National Republican Convention (NRC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He followed this up with a policy of donating money, vehicles, offices and so on to local governments, political parties and others on the basis that this would keep them free of influence by the rich and powerful.

As Minister for Information, Momoh justified the practice, saying of democracy that it “is not as expensive as people are thinking in relation to the alternative. The alternative is allowing one man to dictate to the whole Nigeria because you don’t want it to be expensive. If money is not spent on democracy and a one-man dictatorship emerges … it is the same Nigerians who are talking of expensiveness now that will shout that one man is a dictator”. It was not long after that he had to quit.

Momoh was born on April, 1939 in Auchi, Edo state. He attended Government School Auchi (1949–1954) and Anglican School Okpe (1954). Momoh was Pupil Teacher at the Anglican School, Auchi (January–December 1955) and Headmaster at the Anglican School, Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, Owan Local Government (January 1958 – December 1959). He went to the Provincial Teachers Training College, Abudu, Edo State and Government Teachers College, Abraka in Western Region (1960–1961).

Later, while working at the Daily Times and on sabbatical, he attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (September 1964 – October 1966) where he earned a degree in Mass communication, and then the University of Lagos where he studied Law. He was called to the Nigerian bar in June 1975.

When he decided to join politics, he anchored on the coast of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Director of the Alex Ekwueme Presidential Campaign Organization in 1999. He played his part in the party creditably and then moved on to join the Muhammadu Buhari train whom he served in various capacities prior to his winning the Presidential election in 2015.

He was chairman, Media and Publicity of the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation in the 2003 and 2007 elections. He was also Chairman of the Political Committee of the Muhammadu Buhari Organisation.

In January 2011, Momoh was appointed Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the lead up to the April 2011 national elections. He led the party into the coalition that produced All Progressives’ Congress (APC), the platform on which Buhari eventually actualised his ambition to rule Nigeria as a democratically elected president.

Surprisingly, he declined offers of political appointments from the same man he served so well on the grounds that he was too old to accept any political appointments. Not much was heard of him again in the political space beyond occasional remarks on the activities of the government he helped to bring to life.

Before going into mainstream politics, Momoh was Chairman of the board of directors of Nigerian Airways from 1991 to 1993; member of the Edo State Economic Advisory Committee in 1991, and a member of the Nigerian Press Council in December 1992.

We join his family, relations, friends, professional colleagues and political associates in mourning the death of this gentleman par excellence who touched many lives in diverse ways. We also pray that God will grant him peaceful repose and his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable lose.