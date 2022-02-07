The Federal Government, from all indications, is yet to make up its mind on the issue of exposing the sponsors of terrorism in the country. We say this because, for the umpteenth time, the nation is regaled by the authorities with the claim that they have uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism, including 424 associates and supporters of the financiers.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a press parley recently, disclosed that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit unmasked 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change linked with terrorism in Nigeria.

The latest outing by Mohammed is one in a series of such by government officials and we wonder why it is taking them this long to publicly name these people and, even more importantly, commence the process of bringing them to justice.

Even though Mohammed claimed that 45 suspects have thus far been arrested and are awaiting prosecution, like most Nigerians, this newspaper is concerned that the government seems to be foot-dragging in publicly naming these people and companies.

It is pertinent to remind the government that it is in its best interest that these sponsors are not only named and shamed but also arrested and prosecuted alongside the terror financiers. We have to move away from mere media announcements of their existence. We say this because the opinion is that the security agencies and, by extension, the government, know those behind the terror acts. A one-time military ruler in this country said that if any act of insurgency last more than 24 hours, the government has a hand in it.

Coming from such a highly placed officer of state, it behoves the government, then, to convince Nigerians that political and other considerations are not affecting its willingness to take these sponsors of criminality head on.

We recall that in 2021, a highly placed government official alerted the nation and claimed that 400 Boko Haram sponsors and financiers including bureau de change operators had allegedly been arrested. Nigerians eagerly waited for action to be taken against these enemies of society. Sadly, almost one year after the purported arrest, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is yet to commence the prosecution of those supposed to have been arrested.

According to the 2020 edition of the Global Terrorism Index report, Boko Haram ranks among the world’s top three deadliest terrorist groups. The terror group is fully responsible for displacing about two million people in Nigeria and approximately 2.4 million people in neighbouring countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

The effects of terrorism on the economy of Nigeria including the activities of bandits, kidnappers and other worrisome criminal activities are immense and have continued to pose a source of worry to the people who are compelled to live with it every day. Between 2007 and 2019, the negative impact of terrorism on the economy reached approximately $142 billion, by far, the largest value in Africa.

Only recently, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum whose state is the epicenter of Boko Haram and lately, ISWAP activities, while raising the alarm about the activities of ISWAP, warned that the 13-year-old Boko Haram crisis will be a child’s play if the government fails to wipe out the group early enough.

Zulum said the growing number of ISWAP in some parts of Borno State is a cause for concern to many Nigerians and that allowing the terrorist group to fester could plunge the country deeper into unimaginable security crisis.

With these frightening revelations from the chief security of officer of a state that bears the brunt of terrorist activities the most and the fact that the impact of the activities of these criminals are still being felt in the North East and other parts of the country including the lake Chad Basin, it is disconcerting to note that the federal government has yet to commence prosecution of those arrested for allegedly sponsoring Boko Haram. Or, at least, expose their identity to enable Nigerians to know who their real enemies are.

It is common procedure that before a security agency goes public with information on an investigative process, it is almost ready to prosecute. So, to keep Nigerians waiting on the identity of these criminal elements leaves much to be desired. What they need is prosecution which sadly is unnecessarily being delayed or deliberately held back.

This newspaper is worried that there appears to be so much talk about uncovering financiers of terror with little or no action as far as naming and shaming them are concerned.

Financing terrorism is a criminal offence. It is also a well-worn fact that a sponsor of criminal acts is to be dreaded more than the criminals themselves. We are aware that there exists a plethora of laws with which to prosecute and take these criminals out of business. The time to rev up the legal process is now. The government owes itself the duty of mustering the political will to do the needful and effectively take these rough characters out of our misery.