Ravaged by the over a decade long Boko Haram insurgency that led to the loss of lives and property, and rendered many families displaced, communities in the North East are desirous of rehabilitation. Clearly, the devastating impact of Boko Haram activities transcends Nigeria’s borders. According to the 2020 edition of the Global Terrorism Index report, Boko Haram ranks among the world’s top three deadliest terrorist groups.

The terror group is fully responsible for displacing about two million people in Nigeria and approximately 2.4 million people in neighbouring countries of the Lake Chad Basin.

From 2009 when the Boko Haram terrorists launched insurgency in Borno State, before spreading the patently despicable activities to neighbouring states of Yobe, Adamawa and others including countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad, millions of lives have been lost.

The insurgency, which is already taking a serious toll on communities in the Lake Chad basin, has put more than 10 million people at risk and in need of humanitarian assistance.

The North East region, according to a 2019 data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, had the most poverty average of the over 80 million Nigerians living in poverty. Although the report revealed that the north had the most poverty headcount rate, across geo-political zones, North East leads. According to the report, five out of the six North East states- Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe and Yobe- are part of the ten states with higher poverty rates in the country.

Specifically, the report indicated that Sokoto has 87.73 percent, Taraba 87.72 per cent, Jigawa 87.02 per cent, Ebonyi 79.76 per cent, Adamawa 75.41 per cent, Zamfara 73.98 per cent, Yobe 72.34 per cent, Niger 66.11 per cent, Gombe 62.31 per cent, and Bauchi 61.53 per cent.

The deplorable humanitarian situation arising from years of Boko Haram insurgency and its attendant impact on residents of communities in the North East states informed the government’s decision to establish the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The NEDC is to coordinate the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration and reconstruction of infrastructure for victims as well as tackle the menace of poverty, illiteracy, ecological challenges in the North-Eastern states.

Only recently, the NEDC unveiled an ambitious plan with a $6.7 billion budget to rebuild the war-ravaged North East region in the next ten years. The plan will focus on peace- building and development projects across the region.

Entitled, “Northeast Stability and Development Master Plan,” the 10-year plan hopes to clinically address the humanitarian and development challenges currently weighing down the region.

NEDC managing director, Mohammed Alkali said the Commission plans to completely remove Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the region by 2030 and reduce the number of attacks and insurgencies by 60 per cent in the next eight years.

Interestingly, the Commission plans to enroll 70 per cent of the children in school while those in the employment age will be engaged in economically productive ventures as part of efforts to combat unemployment and reduce poverty.

We recall that the NEDC also established an Education Endowment Fund (EEF) with a seed capital of N6 billion for the award of scholarships, capacity building for teachers, medical workers, agricultural extension officers, and other professionals, in its determined efforts to address the poor human capital indices of the region.

This newspaper is worried that the North East region has the lowest human capital indices in the country. This is occasioned largely by the impact of the over a decade of Boko Haram activities.

A report on the Recovery and Peace Building Assessment (RPBA) on the crisis in the North East produced by the federal government, World Bank, United Nations and European Union (EU) revealed that property worth $9 billion was destroyed in the region.

Aside the challenges posed by the long years of war on terror, states in the North East region are bedeviled by the challenges of increasing poverty, infrastructural deficit and climate vulnerabilities.

It is our considered opinion that there is the need for concerted efforts to change the tide and NEDC’s plan provides a pivotal direction in that regard. Undoubtedly, the enormity and cost of rebuilding the North East is high. This fact underscores the need for all stakeholders in the public and private sectors to support the move by pooling resources together.

With the support of all relevant stakeholders, the NEDC’s master plan, which embodies all that is needed to facilitate the physical and socio-economic development of the region, if carefully implemented, will radically change the narrative of the region. It is also imperative, in our view, for the government as well as management of NEDC to summon the political will, formed by the courage of their conviction, to do what is necessary for rehabilitating the region. And this includes avoiding the mistakes of similar regional bodies.