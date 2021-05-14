The perception of Nigeria in Africa as well as in the wider international community is that of a potentially great country. Some even go further to describe her as the giant of Africa and the largest black nation in the world. It is estimated that out of every four black persons in the world, one is a Nigerian. The country is also the sixth largest producer of crude oil in the world. That, in particular, comes with huge wealth not available to most countries.

This perception of the country comes with a lot of expectations, responsibilities, political and diplomatic relevance. The estimation of relevance heightened with the modest successes she has so far recorded in the match towards becoming a democracy especially after the elections of 2015 when the country held an acclaimed peaceful election that led to a smooth handover of power from a ruling party to the opposition, a scenario that was uncommon in this part of the world.

But soon after, a lot happened that seem to have altered the equation against the country. With the sustained onslaught by terrorists, Boko Haram, the invasion of the country by non-state negative actors – bandits, kidnappers and other separatist tendencies, the world seem to be having a re-think on the assumptions they once held about this beautiful country on the verge of self-destruct.

From all indications, the international community seem to have given up on Nigeria. Businesses are relocating to other African countries shunning the country believed to have the largest market in the continent. Nigeria is actually classified as a reliable emerging market by international rating agencies.

So, why is it that a country with all these potentials is ignored as it battles with challenges even those with international implications and dimension? This was the subject of discussion by a panel of discussants recently on the American television network. The issue was raised regarding why the international community, United States of America (USA), in particular, is not showing sufficient interest in the problems besetting the country considered an ally of the USA in sub-Saharan Africa.

The panellists were unanimous in their conclusion which is that, Nigeria and by extension black West Africa is not on that country’s priority list. And that is very worrisome. The developed countries of the West fight terrorism anywhere it rears its ugly head so as to safeguard their interests which may become the target of those terrorists and their local acolytes and cells. So, why is Nigeria’s case different?

The United States of America may claim that she has her hands full and committed elsewhere – climate change, COVID-19, Afghanistan, Syria and so on. True as these may be, still the panellists agreed that she has the capability and all the elements of power to bring an end to what they described as barbarous, horrible and complete madness going on in Nigeria.

The reason for the lack of interest is not far to seek. The West has a mind set about Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa, as a zone of conflicts, wars and diseases. This newspaper recalls that this same USA had predicted a dismemberment of Nigeria by 2015. It didn’t happen. They are hoping that their prediction may yet come true if the crisis in the country is allowed to fester and degenerate. Furthermore, the decline of Nigeria as a major source of supply for their crude oil needs can also explain the obvious abandonment of a friendly nation in her hour of distress.

Even more disturbing, in our view, is the nagging feeling that merchants of weapons of war in those developed countries may actually be fuelling the crises so as to have a ready market for their wares. Morbid as this thought could be interpreted to be, it is a possibility. It is a known fact that the military industrial complexes in those countries influence foreign policy of their governments extensively.

However, it must be noted that a country is as relevant or important as it desires to be. Size often play a minimal role as Ghana is proving to be in the West African sub-region. It all depends on political leadership.

In Nigeria, the political elite themselves accept that they have failed in their duty of positioning the country as one that can be taken seriously. The security situation that is nibbling at the territorial integrity of Nigeria is strenuously believed to be exacerbated by politically exposed persons who wish to take advantage of it to serve their own selfish interests.

What it means, we are persuaded to argue, is that relevance is actually home-made. In our opinion, for Nigeria to regain her status as a country of relevance, there is the urgent need for the political elite to begin to behave themselves. If we, as a country, fail to take ourselves seriously, chances are that we will be by-passed in international affairs by other nations who have their own challenges to confront.