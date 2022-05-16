The chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, recently called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the conduct of party primaries.

In making this call, he said that the dilemma of zoning and power shift has dominated discussions by political parties making it necessary for an extension of the deadline so as to allow the parties do a thorough job.

He said that coupled with this, the parties are engaged in time-consuming activities like consultation, voter education, and campaigning, hence the need for INEC to shift ground.

According to him, IPAC after an exhaustive examination of the INEC timetable and related issues, arrived at a unanimous decision to request for an extension of thirty-seven (37) days to the deadline of the time frame for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of conflicts arising from the primaries:

By implication, the IPAC leadership is appealing to the INEC to extend the deadline for the conduct of party primaries and resolution of ensuing conflicts from the present INEC given date of 3rd June 2022 to 4th July 2022,” the IPAC chairman said.

In a swift response, INEC turned down the appeal for an extension of the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties.

We recall that the commission had reviewed its schedules for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria in February after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the 2022 Electoral Act.

In compliance with the new Electoral Act, the commission fixed April 4 to June 3 for the election of flag bearers of all political parties for the 2023 elections.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, INEC should stick with the timetable and resist any pressure from the political parties.

INEC, in our view, must keep to it’s time table and resist any attempt to be manipulated by politicians

Indeed, for the country to achieve its potential, there is a need to build strong systems to withstand the wiles and shenanigans of political actors adept at insisting on moving at their own pace not minding the effect of their actions and inactions on the rest of the polity.

For instance, an election for president of the United States happens every four years on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The day is sacrosanct irrespective of who is in charge of the electoral commission. This is how it ought to be.

Sadly, our political leaders don’t always play by the rules and are always looking for any means to circumvent the system and process for their selfish gains. This should stop .

Moreover, If INEC accedes to their demands, the political parties will call for more extension and may even demand the extension of the general election.

In our opinion, political parties lack internal democracy. This inability to play by the rules have hurt the parties severely in the past.

We recall how in 2019 a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State ordered INEC to expunge the names of candidates representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State in the February and March 2019 general elections.

The presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, gave the order while ruling on a suit brought before the court, asking it not to recognise any candidate from the state APC.

The judge took that action because the party conducted two parallel congresses.

The same scenario played out in Zamafara when all the APC candidates were thrown out by the courts for refusing to follow due process.

The list of misdemeanors by political parties is enormous. The political parties must learn to abide by the timeline provided by INEC and it should not be the other way around. INEC must not be made to fit into the parties’ programmes. We insist the commission should not be at the whims and caprices of politicians.

In view of the foregoing, we call on INEC to stand by its decision not to extend the timetable of the election. We strongly believe a month is enough time for the aspirants to woo delegates for the primaries. Consequently, the commission’s hammer should fall on any party that fails to meet the deadline.