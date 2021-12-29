The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said no fewer than 107 groups have approached it for registration as political parties. The commission said between 2019 and December 14, 2021, about 101 political associations had applied for registration.

We recall that the commission had in 2019 deregistered 74 political parties due to their poor performance in the 2019 general elections.

INEC had also between 2011 and 2013 deregistered a total of 39 political parties for the same reason.

Unfortunately, about 73 political parties participated in the 2019 general elections with fewer than 10 of them winning seats.

The Fourth Alteration to Section 225(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowers the Commission to deregister political parties.

This newspaper also recalls that the Supreme Court on May 7 upheld an earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal which okayed the deregistration of the National Unity Party (NUP) and 73 others. The appeal was filed by the NUP and others.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the Supreme Court said the deregistration of the parties was done in line with the laws and compliance with the extant provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.

It is worthy to note that when Nigeria began this Fourth Republic in 1999, the country had just three political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All-Peoples Party (APP) and the Alliance for Democracy (AD). The number rose to 30 in 2003, 50 in 2007, 60 in 2011, and fell to 28 in 2015 as a result of the deregistration exercise that then INEC chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega, carried out.

With the court pronouncing Section 78 (7)(i) and (ii) as being ultra vires to constitutional provisions, INEC had to restore the licence of some of the already deregistered political parties.

This newspaper recalls that the Supreme Court, in a 2002 judgment in Gani Fawehinmi vs INEC, held that the right of association is a fundamental human right. However, that verdict has become the elixir that has produced, and is still producing, an uncontrollable number of political parties.

Gani had gone to court to challenge the electoral commission’s refusal to register the National Conscience Party (NCP). The Supreme Court dismissed 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC for party registration as “unconstitutional.” The court ruled in favour of his arguments that parties were merely required by law to register with INEC.

In the 2019 election, a record 91 political parties 23,000 candidates participated. This number is, to say the least, ridiculous. The consequence was confusion in the minds of the electorate both in terms of party names and logos as well as clumsy ballot papers with a harvest of voided votes as a recurrent decimal.

Specifically, the 2019 election was a logistical nightmare for INEC as the number of parties created a lot of confusion for most of the rural voters. From the results of the presidential elections where the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party recorded over 95 percent of the total votes cast, it cannot be overemphasised that we may just need a two-party system in the long run.

Unfortunately, most political parties are not registered for altruistic reasons. Some briefcase political parties are registered to fleece politicians who cannot afford the obscene tickets of the two major parties. Some of the parties also register with the hope of cutting deals with the big parties. In the build-up to the 2019 presidential election, we saw the parties falling over themselves to endorse the presidential candidates of the APC and PDP.

Ideally, Nigeria does not need more than five political parties. In developed climes like the United States, the political space is mostly dominated by two parties — the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. Notwithstanding that there are 66 other political parties, only the two major parties contest the US presidential elections. The rest restrict themselves to county elections which is our version of local government elections. Also, the UK has nine political parties, but the Conservative and Labour parties are the dominant parties in British politics.

Therefore, to resolve these anomalies once and for all, we call on INEC to make the criteria for registration of political parties stringent. We insist that political parties must earn their place on the ballot. As is obtainable in developed climes, the small parties can contest local government and state assembly election.

Indeed, for us to strengthen our democracy, we must strengthen our political parties.

Sadly, our political parties are special purpose vehicles for our politicians to win elections; that is why we have a huge number of defections in the country. This is not ideal, or helpful.

Consequently, the registration of political parties should be put on hold till after the 2023 elections to avoid another logistical nightmare and the huge costs involved.

INEC should work with the National Assembly to amend the law, where necessary, in pursuit of this goal.