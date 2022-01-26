The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund (NYSCTF) Bill has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives. It is sponsored by Hon Akinfolarin Mayowa (APC-Ondo). The passage of the bill at this stage was a fairly unanimous one as almost every member in one way or the other showed positive concern. When established, the NYSC Trust Fund shall handle issues of Infrastructural decay and funding which have hampered smooth operations of the scheme itself.

The sponsor of the bill intends the trust fund to be able to ensure the provision of a sustainable source of funding for the scheme and the training and retraining of corps members participating in the programme. It also seeks to provide a sustainable source of funds for the scheme so as to support the skill acquisition, training and empowerment of corps members as well as training and retraining of the personnel of NYSC.

The fund, when put in place, will also support the development of camps and NYSC formations and facilities therein and for related matters. At inception, the scheme was able to carry out its objectives under the National Youth Service Corps Act. The management of the scheme had not only trained, equipped and empowered corps members enrolled under the scheme, but has, to a great extent, instilled patriotism and the spirit of nationalism in corps members.

The NYSCTF Bill is expected to complement activities of the scheme and further help in promoting the spirit of self-reliance and entrepreneurship among the corps members.

In expediting action on this bill, the newspaper acknowledges the effort of the lawmakers geared towards supporting the development of Nigeria through the reduction of unemployment particularly amongst the youth who will hopefully take advantage of the provisions of the bill and the fund itself to wean themselves off dependence on white collar jobs.

When passed into law, private organisations are expected to contribute one percent of their net profit to the fund, while 0.2 percent of total revenue accruing to the Federation Account will be earmarked for the fund. This will be channeled towards improving the general welfare of corps members and enhance their preparedness to effectively discharge their statutory duties of promoting national unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the economy.

It is, however, surprising that the bill successfully passed the second reading which came amid debate over whether or not the NYSC should be scrapped. In May 2021, a bill seeking to scrap the scheme passed first reading at the lower legislative chamber.

Still On NYSC Trust Fund

In our considered opinion, this bill, when passed, will have an enduring impact on job creation and empowerment of Nigerian youths as they exit the scheme to start a new life. We are not unmindful of the skills development training of corps members in their camps before being deployed to their various places of primary assignment. This is just as we observe that Entrepreneurship Development programme of the National Youth Service Scheme (SAED), is not total and comprehensive enough to harness the endowed potentials, skills and chosen field of corps members and therefore needs this fund to enhance its achievements so far.

We also recognise the fact that empowering the youth is part of government’s effort to diversify the economy and also a way of reducing poverty and crime rate in the society while at the same time providing an environment that encourages inclusiveness and a variety of interests and opinions for the growth and development of a nation.

As laudable as this piece of legislation is, we make haste to point out that it is one thing to make a law with far-reaching benefits as this Trust Fund is and another to manage it in such a way that its aims and objectives are actualised over time. In making this assertion, we draw attention to the urgent need to depoliticise the operations of the fund in terms of who benefits from it. This is imperative if the nation must avoid the pitfalls of similar funds set up to empower targeted sections of the population.

Having said this, we are enamoured by the realisation that the fund and its operations will be building on the successes already established by the scheme over the years. The fund, we make bold to admit, is a policy instrument that will galvanise the youth development plans of government. All that is required at this time is a speedy conclusion of the legislative process and a timely assent to it by the President.