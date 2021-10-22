The determination by the government, at all levels, to vaccinate Nigerians against the deadly COVID-19 virus, especially public servants, took a dramatic turn with the December 1 deadline set by the federal government for that category of workers to get a jab.

Indication to this effect emerged recently when the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said that with effect from that date, employees of the federal government shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and the Missions abroad.

As if waiting for the federal government’s lead, the Kaduna State government almost immediately announced a 12-day ultimatum for all civil servants in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before October 31st. We also recall that before these dates, the Edo and Ondo state governments had made vaccination compulsory for civil servants.

This newspaper appreciates the anxiety of the authorities to control the rampaging pandemic especially its propensity to mutate into more deadly variants. Yet, we argue that the governments must see the need to make haste slowly. This is even as we note that Nigeria is not the only country to have made vaccinations compulsory for its civil servants.

For instance, Australia, France and Italy have rules on the vaccination timeline. The United States government has also ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require staff to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, or get tested for the coronavirus weekly. In that country, with all the resources available to her, there are 46 million Coronavirus Cases, 749,984 deaths and a widespread vaccine apathy.

In Nigeria, some lawyers and activists are already threatening to take the government to court if it goes ahead to make vaccination compulsory as, according to them, it is against the people’s fundamental human rights. In our opinion, inordinate legalism is unhelpful at this point. What we think ought to be the thrust of the argument is the governments’ capacity to successfully see through its plan to compulsorily vaccinate the citizens. We point this out in the light of prevailing realities. The country is yet to be able to produce its own vaccine. So far, most of the supplies coming in are from donor agencies. We have not been told if the governments have a stockpile of the vaccine enough to back up the compulsory vaccination policy within so short a timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are by no means challenging the governments’ decision. On the contrary, we empathise with them based on available record of the cases. However, it is worrisome, in our view, that out of a population of 200 million Nigerians, less than four million persons have been vaccinated, a far cry from the 70 per cent target by 2022. So far, the number of people vaccinated is not encouraging. No thanks to vigorous and malicious campaign by some religious and political leaders against the COVID -19 vaccine. The campaigns have led to vaccine apathy. Suffice it to add that some people have made up their minds, on their own, not to get vaccinated no matter the number of deaths recorded. Curiously by a stroke of luck or divine intervention, the number of deaths recorded from the COVID -19 pandemic is abysmally low in Nigeria compared to the number of deaths recorded from malaria, Lassa fever and cholera in two years. This is reinforcing the anti-vaccine campaigns.

In view of the foregoing, we call on the federal government to step up efforts in its enlightenment campaign. Government must continue to appeal to the people. Coercion will only lead to resistance. Or a dangerous highjack of the process by quacks. Nigerians must be made to understand that the vaccine is safe and the government must do everything possible to counter the narrative of the anti-vaccine propagandists, and more urgently, make the vaccine available.

As a Newspaper, we have consistently advocated the strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical methods like wearing face masks, use of hand sanitisers as well as maintaining physical/ social distance to prevent the spread of the pandemic. In our view, our health system will collapse if there is a massive outbreak of the pandemic. It is for this reason that we urge the authorities to concentrate on developing local remedies and make them accessible to the people.

If the truth must be told, the governments, at this time, lack the wherewithal to enforce those deadlines. There is every need to tread cautiously.