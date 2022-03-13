The real estate development bill currently at the National Assembly is generating some controversies and the reasons are not far-fetched. We recall that the Senate in November last year passed a bill to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria. The Council when established would, among other assignments, curb fraudulent practices to ensure that the real estate business conforms with the National Building Code in Nigeria.

The new council bill, which needs concurrence of the House of Representatives and a presidential assent to become law, is also expected to check rising cases of collapsed buildings as well as other irregularities in the real estate sector.

Similarly, the House of Representative read the bill on the floor of the House on December 2, 2021. Earlier, the House mandated its Ad Hoc Committee to investigate operations of real estate developers in Abuja to sanitise the sector, following complaints by members of the public. The committee observed that “there is no clear regulatory legal framework for estate developers, hence the proliferation of incompetent, inefficient and fraudulent developers with the tendency to mislead the public.”

Furthermore, it claimed “that FCT is losing so much revenue as a result of non-compliance to the real estate regulations and enforcement of laws on land administration.” In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the lawmakers should not be in a haste to pass the bill till all the contentious issues have been addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Housing Development Advocacy Network, HDAN, recently adduced some reasons why the National Assembly should pass the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) bill. It disagreed with the resolution of the House of Representatives ad hoc Committee set up to investigate the operations of real estate developers in FCT.

HDAN said that such a bill was very important to the sector if the country was desirous of curbing the humongous fraud in the sector and must be passed in all the state Houses of assembly. The advocacy network said rather than for the bill to destroy the sector as postulated by the House Committee in its resolution, it would instead act as a booster for investors and subscribers once all contentious areas in the bill are removed and replaced with the agreed positions with professional bodies and stakeholders.

Expectedly, some experts in the sector faulted the bill and said that it has, in many ways, placed statutory powers squarely in the hands of just one group, Real Estate Development Association (REDAN).

According to this line of thought, apart from making REDAN a judge in its own case, a clause in the bill gratuitously gives the association power to have three of its members each on the investigating and arbitration panels. No doubt, the real estate sector has not been fully regulated in recent years and is marred with corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

We recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that 90 percent of money laundering is done through the real estate sector. In our opinion, the bill is needed at this time in view of the incessant cases of building collapse in the country .

Regrettably, from 1974 to July 2021, statistics show that over 461 buildings have collapsed in Nigeria with over 1,090 deaths recorded and many injured. Over the years, Lagos recorded over 295 cases, Abuja 16, Oyo, 16, Anambra 15, Kano 9, Ondo 10, Abia 9, Kwara 8, Rivers 8, Delta 8, Enugu 7, Ogun 7, Plateau 6, Kaduna 6, Edo 6, Imo 5, Osun 5, Benue 3, Adamawa 3, and Ebonyi 3. Others are Niger 2, Kebbi 2, Ekiti 2, Cross River 2, Sokoto 1, Bauchi 1, Akwa-Ibom, Kogi 1 and Katsina 1.

Experts have also attributed the causes of incessant collapse to substandard building materials, pilfering, faulty non-adherence to designs, lack of comprehensive sub soil investigation before designs are done, illegal conversion or alterations to existing structures, and use of quacks or unskilled builders.

Indeed, no matter the demerits of the bill, in our view, the baby should not be thrown away with the bath water. There is a need for the sector to be regulated within the stipulated law of the land to properly position it to attract foreign and diaspora investors into the sector.

Without proper regulation, the sector might not be that attractive for investors given the activities of some unscrupulous elements in the industry. Consequently, we call for a robust public hearing on the bill in the House of Representatives so that they can be properly guided in their deliberations.

It is important that this is done so as to ensure that the bill when passed into law will address all the challenges confronting the sector and rectify them in accordance with international best practices.