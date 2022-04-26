Recently, 28 people were reported to have died as a result of a boat mishap in the Gidan-Magana village of Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The village head of Gidan-Magana, Mohammed Auwalu, said the incident occurred in the morning of the fateful day while the victims were crossing the water on a boat, heading to a nearby village of Badiyawa. We also recall that in March, this year, four siblings drowned after a boat taking them, their father, and two other passengers across the river to their farm capsized in Yauri, Kebbi State.

Available statistics indicate that in 2021, over 200 people lost their lives to boat accidents in Kebbi State. Similarly, in June last year, over 100 persons died when a boat, which was conveying over 180 passengers, took off from Loko in Minna, Niger State, and was heading for Kebbi State when it capsized. The victims, mostly traders, were said to be on their way to a market in Kebbi State when tragedy struck.

Before that incident, over 20 people died in the Yauri Riverboat mishap also in Kebbi. Sadly, in our view, in December last year, 29 people, including schoolchildren, died after a boat capsized in a river in Kano. Most of the victims were Islamic school pupils aged between six and 12 who were traveling to a religious event.

Two weeks before then, seven girls drowned when a boat overturned in neighbouring Jigawa state. In that same December, seven people, including children, died in Zhigiri village of Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State after a boat capsized. On New Year’s Day this year, no fewer than eight persons reportedly died in a boat accident in Bayelsa State. The tragedy was said to have happened while they were traveling from Ogboinbiri to Amassoma in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

How Sokoto Lost 29 Lives In Boat Mishap

In October last year, the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had disclosed that no fewer than four people lost their lives while 19 other people sustained serious injuries in a boat accident in the state.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, it may not be out of place to surmise that the emerging scenario in parts of the country point to a boat mishap epidemic. In Kebbi, in the last two years, the deaths recorded in boat accidents are almost the number of people that have died as a result of insecurity, yet tackling the menace of boat mishaps seem not to be on the front burner.

Indeed, we are disturbed that boat accidents are not getting the desired attention because most of the victims are from rural areas and are poor. While there is strict enforcement of rules on the airways and railways, there are practically no regulations or monitoring of the waterways, especially in the rural areas, a situation that has left that important arm of inland waterway in the hands of those who still rely on century old methods and watercrafts that are out of sync with modernity.

We also discovered that poor regulation of the waterwaysis part of the causative factor resulting in this incessant boat accidents in the country. It is instructive to note that boat accidents are common in Nigeria due to overloading, bad weather, poor maintenance, and a lack of regulations to protect the safety of passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our investigations reveal that in most of these mishaps, the passengers did not wear life jackets and had no safety gear of any kind simply because it was not provided and there was no one to enforce the rule that all passengers on a boat must have life jackets and other safety gear. People who own and operate boats do not take any precautionary measures to protect the lives of passengers and the goods on board.

Even worse is the issue of corruption and the tendency to maximise returns. There are reports of boat owners and operators deliberately overloading their crafts with goods, passengers, and even inventories such as bicycles, motorcycles, and cars all in a bid to make the most from a single journey without recourse to safety of those on board. It is not a surprise then that when storms arise, the boats easily lose their balance and capsize under the excess weight. In view of the foregoing, we call on the government agencies to enforce and ensure strict waterway laws. They should also rise to their responsibilities and put safety measures in place to avert future mishaps.

Specifically, we urge the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to increase ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of riverine travel in the country. We cannot but stress the urgency of reducing boat mishaps along the nation’s waterways. We know that accidents do happen but some occur due to avoidable human error. Strict regulation is what is needed to make the waterways safe to a reasonable extent.