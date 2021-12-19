The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently disclosed that 80 persons have so far died from Lassa fever in this infection season as of Thursday December 16.

The NCDC disclosed the information during its routine situation report on the Lassa Fever outbreak in the country in Abuja.

According to the NCDC report, 434 cases have been reported in the country. The states affected by the infection include Edo (192), Ondo (150), Taraba (21), Ebonyi (17), Bauchi (15), and Benue (8), Plateau (8) Kaduna (7), Enugu (5), Nasarawa (3), Kogi (3), Cross River (1), Imo (1), Anambra (1), Delta (1) and Abia (1).

Sadly, Lassa fever has continued to ravage communities especially the rural areas and it has not gotten the desired attention. Some attribute this to the fact that the disease affects mostly rural communities and poor people.

The disease has also been killing doctors and other health workers who contract it while attending to patients.

While Nigeria is battling with the resurgence of the Covid -19 pandemic and the new variant, Omicron, the Lassa fever epidemic is gradually ravaging some parts of the country.

Regrettably, the Covid-19 pandemic has relegated most other diseases to the background.

The Lassa fever virus is transmitted by rodents which can be found in our environment. Humans usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats. Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, general body weakness with or without bleeding through the orifices in the body including mouth, nostrils, etc.

Although Lassa virus was first described over five decades ago in 1969, no treatments or vaccines have been approved to treat or prevent infection. However, Ribavirin, an antiviral drug, has been used with success in Lassa fever patients. It has been shown to be most effective when given early in the course of the illness.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, preventive measures are needed to stem the tide of deaths from Lassa fever in the country. Nigerians need to adhere to preventive measures as prescribed by the NCDC, including ensuring proper environmental sanitation by keeping environments clean at all times.

Some of the preventive measures include blocking all holes in the house to prevent rats from entering; covering dustbins and disposing of refuse properly; storing foodstuff like rice, garri, beans, corn, etc., in containers that are well covered with tight-fitting lids and avoiding the practice of drying foodstuff outside on the floor or by the roadside, where they will be exposed to contamination.

Indeed, we call on the federal and state government to increase the sensitisation campaign, especially in the rural areas. There is no doubt that promoting good community hygiene is key to ending the scourge of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

Presently, only seven laboratories have the capacity to test for Lassa fever in Nigeria and this is coordinated by the NCDC National Reference Laboratory (NRL). This needs to increase so that victims can have easier and quicker access to diagnostic tests and subsequent treatment. This will give infected persons a better chance of surviving the scourge.

Since the disease is mostly in Nigeria and some few African states, efforts should be intensified by Nigerian and African scientists to find a vaccine for Lassa fever.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo recently disclosed that Nigeria is in talks with the World Bank’s private lending arm and other lenders to raise about $30 million to help finance a vaccine plant, Biovaccines Nigeria Ltd.

We hope when the vaccine plant becomes functional, it should not only be for Covid -19 vaccines but other diseases like Lassa fever, malaria and cholera which are endemic to Nigeria .

Government should devote a considerable amount of funds to fight and eradicate the Lassa fever.

Unfortunately, less than 20 percent primary health care centres are functional in the country. This must change .

This newspaper cannot stress enough the importance of strengthening the health-care systems in the country to provide quality care, including diagnoses of Lassa fever and other diseases.

We all must do everything within our control to contain the scourge of Lassa fever. The starting point is in personal and environmental hygiene.