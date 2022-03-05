Deprived of both the needed manpower and funding to function effectively in the midst of apparent preference for university certificates by parents, the polytechnics are clearly gasping for breath. Recent media reports indicate that the lack of essential academic staff to deliver on the mandate of teaching and research, is weighing down polytechnics in Nigeria.

Although they were established essentially to provide technical learning designed to play their role in providing skills relevant to the needs, aspirations and the development of Nigeria’s economy, it cannot be said with certainty that polytechnics in the country are living up to these expectations.

Indeed, like the nation’s education sector that, due to apparent neglect is witnessing regression on a daily basis, polytechnic education, which is a bedrock of development in most countries, is faced with a myriad of challenges.

The multiple challenges of poor funding, deplorable infrastructure, inadequate manpower among others, have rendered the polytechnics ineffective. Clearly, the gross under-funding of the education sector and the federal government’s embargo on recruitment has affected negatively on polytechnic education in the country.

As should be expected, some of the institutions visited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for quality assurance failed accreditation. NBTE, which is the supervisory body of polytechnics in Nigeria, said some of the institutions visited for quality assurance have failed accreditation, owing to the acute shortage of the requisite workers.

We recall that the polytechnic lecturers have accused both federal and state governments of leaving them on one salary structure for over a decade. To say this serves as a demotivating factor is an understatement.

Apparently, the government is making matters worse with the embargo on recruitment of academic staff for the federal polytechnics. Arising from this policy, the institutions currently suffer inadequate technical workforce due to inability to fill the vacuum created by either retirement or death of erstwhile staff.

However, it appears the embargo on staffing by the federal government and the general neglect of the polytechnic education is part of the overall plan to fizzle out the polytechnics. Indeed, nothing underscores this fact like the continuous conversion of polytechnics into universities.

Only recently, the Lagos State government converted Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) into a University of Science and Technology. Last year, the Abia State government declared that it would convert the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, into Abia State University of Science and Technology. It is feared that more polytechnics will be converted to universities.

Fundamentally, the question is, does the nation still need polytechnics? In our considered opinion, the fact that Nigeria needs polytechnics cannot be underestimated. For one, Nigeria has not done enough in the area of Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) that undoubtedly, holds the key to massive employment and boosting the economy. This underscores the need to establish more technical schools that will address the nation’s economic needs.

Basically, all that is required is to ensure more investment in TVET as opposed to merely converting polytechnics that are not enough into universities. For Nigeria to be among the top 20 economies in the next 20 to 30 years, the nation must change its attitude towards TVET.

Less than five years ago, obviously demonstrating the fact that it values technical education, China converted 600 universities into polytechnics. Here we are, as a nation desperately in need of vocational and technical education, doing the exact opposite.

Essentially, the continued conversion of polytechnics into universities must be halted because it could jeopardise TVET that is central to building the requisite skills to drive the nation’s economy. Since TVET is one of the tripods of education in Nigeria and the mandate of the polytechnics is to produce high-level manpower in the area of technical education, the least the government can do is to prioritise funding of polytechnics.

What the nation must do, and quickly too, is to provide the needed funding and attention to polytechnics so as to ensure that they deliver on their mandates. Rather than convert polytechnics to universities, the government should make polytechnics degree-awarding institutions and accord them the right level of priority through funding.

We admit the fact that the conversions are occasioned by preference for degree certificates and the unending discrimination against polytechnic graduates. To address these discriminatory practices which are present especially in employment at both public and some private organisations, the government must end the dichotomy between HND and degree holders.

We recall that the National Assembly passed the bill ending this needless dichotomy and is awaiting the president’s assent. The law that provides for an end to dichotomy between HND and degree needs to be enforced. There must be an end to discrimination against the products of polytechnics as that alone will address the disdain for polytechnics certificates as we currently witness.