Among most Nigerians, there is the opinion that the times are really challenging. A combination of factors makes this position plausible. They include the state of insecurity, the impact of COVID-19 and the intractable unemployment situation that confronts the nation in a manner that is threatening to waste her most treasured resource – the youth, if not properly managed.

As the year draws to an end, there is palpable apprehension that the coming year may pose even greater challenge. But the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is optimistic that even with the perceived hiccups in the system, its interventions in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors are enough to yield the desired results that are capable of absorbing any anticipated shock.

The Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is self-assured enough to be confident that the food production systems are sustainable due to the improved output at the farms and local factories. In his opinion, the output of staple commodities such as rice, maize, palm oil and tomatoes have grown significantly, a situation that is buoyed by the increased efforts of local manufacturing firms who are encouraged to engage in backward integration.

The resultant effect of this positive development, according to him, is visible at major retail chain outlets with an increasing number of high quality made- in- Nigeria products relative to imported goods. This, he said, is helping to increase domestic production, generate employment and wealth in the country.

To give further boost to this positive outlook in the nation’s economic sphere, and in realisation of the urgent need to assist the youths to actualise their potentials aimed at engendering growth and gainful employment, the Central Bank of Nigeria, recently unveiled the 100 for 100 policy on production and productivity.

Under this programme, a targeted credit of up to N5 billion will be provided to 100 firms every 100 days, provided that these firms are investing in greenfield projects. The apex bank also disclosed that these projects will be assessed on their ability to generate significant employment opportunities in critical sectors of the economy. And as part of the policy of backward integration and for eligible firms to be able to access this facility, CBN will require them to show evidence of their efforts to harness available local raw materials towards the realisation of their intended investment. This is expected to boost the agricultural sector by providing for them a ready market for their products, an incentive that will be accentuated by the efforts of the apex bank to support firms that are geared towards producing goods for the export market.

Going by the bank’s intentions and determination to ensure that the economy remains on an even keel, it has made it clear that the 100 for 100 policy will not be a bazaar of sorts as it will conduct routine audits on the firms that receive funding, to ensure that they are complying with the terms of the programme.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has consistently and persistently stressed that part of the drawbacks experienced by the nation’s legal tender, especially relative to its value vis-à-vis other international currencies, is that the economy is not productive enough. To address this obvious challenge, it has policies that demonstrate its commitment to supporting eligible firms with foreign exchange to import machineries and equipment.

In the opinion of this newspaper, this policy – 100 for 100, when fully operational, will significantly help to catalyze growth in critical sectors of the economy, while aiding efforts to create employment opportunities and reduce dependence on imported goods.

It is also imperative to emphasise that a concerted effort is required of all as the nation works to build a more resilient economy that is better able to contain external shocks, whilst supporting growth and wealth creation in key sectors.

It is also pertinent to stress, in our view, that the authorities working in concert with well-meaning Nigerians, ought to take deliberate steps to diversify the base of the Nigerian economy. There is no gain saying it that it requires a sustained habit on the part of everyone to fold their sleeves and do everything possible to stop the incidence of importing anything and everything.

In our considered opinion, this entails that the habit of Nigerians turning their own country into dumping ground for foreign made goods must be speedily curtailed. The implication of this business trait is that Nigerians will be creating job opportunities for other countries while impoverishing the nation and unwittingly sustaining the dangerous unemployment trend with its security fallouts. The swansong should be that we should, as a people, consume what we produce in our farms and factories.

It is also understood that proactive steps on the part of stakeholders in the private sector, working in collaboration with the government, will support the growth of sectors such as Manufacturing, ICT, and Infrastructure and in the long to medium terms, strengthen the country’s ability to deal with the challenges of COVID-19, create employment opportunities and stimulate further growth of the economy.