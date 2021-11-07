In almost all countries of the, world, the flag, just like the currency and the National Anthem are sacred symbols of their nationality. Flags have colours and symbols with meanings that serve as rallying points of their embedded pride and patriotism. The currency carries with it the dignity and economic weight of the country just as the words of the Anthem rouses in one the patriotic fervour that drives one to explore and exploit for the country.

For Nigeria, the feeling is or should be the same with regard to the national flag which is the subject of this editorial. Designed by Michael Taiwo Akinkumi, in 1959 and adopted on October 1, 1960, it has come to reflect the characteristics dear to the country.

Ironically, and despite the significance imbued in this national insignia, Nigeria’s sovereignty as symbolised by the National Flag with green and white colours, has come under tremendous pressure from within the borders of Nigeria in very many ways. Apart from the flag being taken down in the Bakassi Peninsula after the territory was ceded to the Republic of Cameroun in August 2008 (in observance of the Green Tree Agreement), the green and white banner is being seriously challenged by the terror group, Boko Haram, that established a caliphate and hoisted their own flags in some parts of the North east until the military subdued and displaced them. It is also being challenged by ongoing secessionist agitations in parts of the country as well as by the oddities of political actors for whom the flag is just there for its own sake.

These same group of Nigerians, who should know better, disrespect the flag with the kind of dishonour they have brought to the national currency. They prefer to wear dresses emblazoned in other countries’ colours, store their wealth in foreign currencies rather than the Naira that their actions and inactions have rendered virtually valueless

But these, in our considered opinion, are only part of the manifestations of internal forces challenging the sovereignty of the nation and, by extension, the authority and validity of the green and white banner.

As is to be easily observable, there are other obvious but seemingly harmless or carefree ways of degrading and detracting from the dignity of this national emblem by people who otherwise should know, especially the political class.

By this, we are referring to the old habit of splashing the national colours on objects, along major streets and corners where the colours are defaced in no time not minding what they stand for and represent- a trend that was pronounced in the heady days of military regimes. More than patriotism, this habit glorified military leaders as national figures and was done largely in the mistaken notion that these personalities symbolised patriotism, duty and national service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, it is easily observed that this habit still manifests in government houses, local government secretariats, schools and other public institutions to varying degrees. What is even more degrading of this national symbol is that its sacredness is defiled when it is flown in tatters. It is commonplace to see torn flags hanging on structures and even on government buildings as if it did not matter.

For the avoidance of doubt, we dare to say that there is nothing intrinsically wrong with flying flags on buildings including private ones or pinning them on cars, dresses and so on. The argument of this newspaper is that, in all circumstances, it must be done with deserved reverence.

In countries like the United States of America, it is an offence akin to felony for any one to desecrate the flag. The flag is seen as a symbol of authority and an envoy representing the country in a foreign land is expected to retrieve the flag in crisis situation even at the risk of death.

Time was when the significance of the colours of the national flag, what they represent and mean to the country were taught in schools in Nigeria. Today, we note with sadness, that the effort to bring the young generation to understand the relevance of the flag as a national symbol is being overtaken by an overzealous, infantile, childish village school mentality of painting the colours on nondescript places with neither visual nor logical appeal.

We are persuaded by the fate of the National Flag in the society presently to urge the National Assembly to initiate, without further delay, a legislation that will, hopefully, bring back the lost glory of national symbols of the which the flag is one. It is important that this is done so as to inculcate in the younger generation the prestige and dignity, in particular the patriotic spirit it ought to imbue in the national psyche.