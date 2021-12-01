After what looked like a cessation of kidnapping on the Kaduna- Abuja highway bandits, in a space of four days, went on a rampage on that expressway killing some and kidnapping others instilling fear and dread in the mind of travelers and residents alike.

We recall that only recently, bandits killed Hamida Sagir, a retired director of protocol at the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA and a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State who was shot and killed at Rijana. For four days, the media space was awash with video clips of commuters running away from the bandits and security officials exchanging gunfire with the bandits. One would be forgiven if one mistakes the scenes to be from Somalia, Sudan, or Afghanistan. It was that bad.

That ever-busy road is the main artery that links Abuja to northwest states like Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Jigawa as well as Niger States. The road is currently regarded as one of the most dangerous in the country because of the high rate of kidnapping and killings perpetuated almost on daily basis by those who have declared themselves enemies of society.

We also recall that in September, the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara state, Alhaji Hassan Atto, and an unspecified number of commuters, were kidnapped on that Kaduna-Abuja highway. Also last year, bandits kidnapped some Nigerian French language students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. The abductions on that road are endless.

The insecurity on the road has made the Abuja – Kaduna train the choice of transportation for most Nigerians including top security officials. Indeed, the deployment of female soldiers on that road some months ago brought some stability to the road as the incidences of kidnappings and killings reduced considerably. The irony of the situation is that most of the kidnappings on that road occur around the Rijana stretch of the road which is less than 20 kilometers.

We commend the Kaduna State Government’s initiatives aimed at tackling the myriad of security challenges. The state government had, in 2019, created the ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to handle issues of security in the state. The state, most recently has been literally stranded by the activities of bandits and other criminal elements.

LEADERSHIP investigations indicate that between July and November, about 935 persons were abducted in Kaduna State alone while other states across the country recorded pockets of kidnappings, too.The Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said at least 830 persons were kidnapped and 343 killed by bandits in Kaduna between July and September 2021, while investigations show that, in October, 105 persons were abducted, bringing the total number of abducted persons to 935 persons. Aruwan said 69 bandits were killed by troops of the Nigerian Army within the period in the state.

Last week also, the Kaduna State Caucus of the House of Representatives lamented the killings and kidnapping of motorists by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, calling for measures to resolve the problem.

The lawmakers while briefing journalists, pointed out that in the last five days, the development has reached its deplorable and lamentable peak as the spate of attacks, killings, abductions, kidnappings, and robberies had engulfed the Abuja-Kaduna Highway and resulted in a crisis of frightening and calamitous proportions.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Hon. Garba Datti Mohammed noted that the Abuja-Kaduna highway was a key outlet for transportation of persons, goods, and services across Nigeria, stressing that it was imperative that the security of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway be restored.

Also, Arewa Consultative Forum, said that it was becoming agitated by bandits’ attack along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. The body captured the scenario succinctly when it described unrestrained attacks by terrorists as a ‘national shame’.

It is gratifying to note that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrol activities along the Abuja-Kaduna highway. In view of the foregoing, we call on the federal government to put an end to the insecurity perpetrated on that road. Lives are being wasted daily on the all-important road and this has to stop. We suggest that there should be a massive deployment of security officials and technology to rid our highways in general of banditry.

We urge the government to be decisive and put an end to the insecurity on that road and other major highways in the country. These killings and abductions must stop.

It is important, in our considered opinion that the government at all levels take appropriate measures to curtail, if not eliminate altogether, the insecurity on the nation’s highways especially as the yuletide season approaches.