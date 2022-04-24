Recently, close to a dozen gunmen claiming to be fighting to liberate the southeast from Nigeria attacked a voters’ registration centre in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo state. During the raid, registration materials were destroyed. They also killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Anthony Nwokorie while two staff members were also reported missing after the attack.

Unfortunately, the gunmen succeeded in accomplishing what they set out to achieve – scaring people away from participating in the electoral process and forcing the electoral commission to suspend the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise in Imo State.

INEC, in a statement a day later said that further to the unfortunate incident in Imo State in which our staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, the Commission has decided to suspend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the State. The exercise will now be confined to State and Local Government Area offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma where it is suspended indefinitely. This decision follows a further report from the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis C. Ezeonu, of threats to INEC staff involved in the exercise in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

The attack followed a spate of violent attacks in Imo that has spared no one, especially the men and women of the Nigeria Police. Last month, gunmen bombed Umuguma Police station in Owerri West LG of the state and set the whole building on fire with explosive devices. An atmosphere of fear is being created in the state that will make it difficult for both voters and election officials to participate in the 2023 general elections.

Just six months ago, there were doubts that the governorship election in Anambra state would hold because of the violence and general insecurity in the state. Political parties and their aspirants had to campaign at the risk of their own lives. In the end, the election only held because of the large deployment of security personnel to the state. The police alone sent some 34,587 men and women. That was however not enough to assure voters of their safety. Voter turnout was extremely low.

In a general election, the Police cannot afford to send that number of personnel to a single state. Yet, virtually all the states in the six geopolitical zones are facing one form of violence and civil unrest or the other. We are of the considered opinion that this challenge must be addressed. Just as we believe that it is in the best interest of both the ruling party and other political actors to normalise the situation. A low turnout of voters at the presidential elections could raise issues of credibility for the eventual winner. This in turn could lead to political instability that could easily spin out of control.

In 2015 a large number of voters in Borno state were disenfranchised because their villages and local governments had been sacked by Boko Haram insurgents. Actually, the election had to be postponed to enable the military to dislodge the terrorists from a number of local governments in the state. Still, only a handful of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were able to vote in designated centres, out of the millions that had fled their local governments and state. Some were and still are refugees living in neighbouring countries. Even though Boko was relatively restricted to the northeast before the 2015 elections, they were able to disrupt the smooth conduct of the election.

Fast-forward to 2022, the insecurity in the country has become more widespread, with Bandits threatening the safety of citizens all across the northwest. Of the seven states in the region, only Kano and Jigawa can be said to be safe from bandits’ killing and kidnapping people for ransom. If this state of insecurity cannot be tackled before the end of the year, the elections could be held at the expense of the safety of poll officials.

At even greater risk, in our opinion, will be the ad hoc staff of the electoral commission, the bulk of which are usually made up of members of the National Youth Service Corps. And if the government cannot guarantee their safety, it is the duty of the Director General of the NYSC to protect them and reject their deployment for election duty. We recall that during the 2011 general elections, 10 members of the youth corps were reported killed in Bauchi. In 2019, at least one was killed while on election duty in Ondo and several others were attacked in Anambra. So, there is every reason to be worried about the ease at which armed men, bandits, terrorists or agitators for self-actualisation move across states and attack citizens.