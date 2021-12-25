The entire world marks today as Christmas, a day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem, a town in old Israel, now in Palestine, about 2,000 years ago. It is an annual festival during which Christians recall and celebrate the birth of their Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ whose messianic coming to the world was foretold by prophets of old.

Although the exact date of Christ’s birth is unknown (historians put it closer to June), church leaders in the fourth century chose to mark the Nativity of Jesus on December 25 to coincide and overshadow a pagan feast held to celebrate a sun god which was popular with Romans at the time. The church in Rome officially began to mark Christmas on December 25 in 336 A.D. during the reign of Emperor Constantine.

All around the world, billions of people in different countries, private individuals and corporate organisations roll out the drums to mark Christmas – some for the right reasons, some not. They gaiety of the period is encapsulated in road shows, promotional skits and largesse doled out to staff, customers and the less privileged.

For the religious, it is about church services to celebrate the coming of a messiah to save the world from sin and hopelessness. For non-Christians, it is a time of holiday, revelry and crisscrossing the world to visit tourist sites and unwind after a year of work and hassles. Everywhere you turn there is hustle and bustle.

For parents, it is increased spending on food, drinks and new clothes for the children and other dependents. For nations, it is a time of reassuring the citizens about the value of virtuous living and fellow feeling.

Common practice among people is the exchange of gifts and goodwill, with individuals and organisation taking the opportunity of the period to reach out to the less privileged with food, clothing and other necessities of life.

In Nigeria, it is also a time when people move from place to place to be with their loved ones. As a result of the heightened activities, it is a time the Road Safety Commission rolls out programmes to contain possible fallouts of heightened vehicular movements, such as road blockages and motoring accidents, as drivers try to meet up with the travel needs of citizens and in order to maximise the economic gains occasioned by the period.

This has been a particularly difficult year for most around the world. The last two Christmas seasons were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic and the attendant lockdowns, and it was thought that the world was on the mend this year until the Omicron variant surfaced a few months ago and swept across the world, forcing some countries to return to the era of lockdowns, with other countries considering going the way lane in an attempt to stem the rampaging strain of the deadly virus which has killed over 5.3 million people worldwide, with the United States of America, India and Brazil suffering the greatest hit.

Thankfully, Nigeria has been miraculously spared the gravest effects of the virus, considering her weak health and government systems and the general apathy to coronavirus vaccination and poor observance of social and physical distancing protocols.

This year’s Christmas is coming at a time Nigeria and Nigerians are grappling with security and economic challenges on a heightened scale, which threaten so dampen the joyous occasion for many families. The cost of living has hit the rooftops in the past one year with constantly rising inflation, especially food inflation traceable to the insecurity that had beset farming communities across Nigeria and forced many off agricultural activities. The rising spate of kidnappings has also affected many families and communities in the run-up to Christmas.

Despite all this, Nigerians have thronged the markets and public fun places to make the best of a difficult situation. And that is the proper spirit: we cannot allow societal pressures to becloud an occasion to mark the coming of light and hope to a beleaguered world.

As a newspaper, we urge all Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to eschew all forms of angst, bitterness and rancour, to forgive one another as Christ commanded all of us, and to allow the peace and love that Christ preached to the world to guide their actions towards one another. That is the true spirit of Christmas.