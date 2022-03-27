The economic realities the nation is presently confronted with making a review of funding for tertiary education in Nigeria for sustainable growth imperative. Tertiary education is the costliest level of education in any country. It’s therefore high time we told ourselves the bitter truth – the Nigerian government cannot adequately fund tertiary education. But where will the significant funding for needed investments come from?

Less funding from the government means that individual institutions need to find ways of reducing cost, take steps to become more efficient and effective, and find alternative sources of funding, although this can be a daunting task.

Individual institutions will have to increase their non-government sources of income in a systematic manner to sustain the same or higher levels of expenditure, or find ways of reducing cost or increasing efficiency in the context of definitive arrangements reached with government.

Education is the foundation upon which prosperous societies are built. Nations that thrive invest in education as a tool for the development of skills and competencies which can be used to produce wealth, and create and sustain a stable society. The decay of education in Nigeria began in the late 90’s when the sector was starved of funding. Gradually, this was followed by infrastructure decay and brain drain.

In our candid opinion, we have come to that point in our national life that we must begin a new conversation around funding of tertiary education. It is no longer news that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for over six weeks and all of the issues on the table come down to funding.

The government and stakeholders must be courageous to take certain practical steps in addressing the funding of our tertiary institutions. Financing a sustainable tertiary system depends upon the effective resolution of key policy issues concerning the shape and the nature of the tertiary system and who will pay for what. This requires predictable government funding; a clear position on private sector participation in education; public-private partnerships; entrepreneurial interventions; commercialisation; leveraging of partnerships, and various forms of equity financing together with solutions for student support.

By the current arrangement, tuition at the tertiary level is free, which means the state pays , or it is subsidised, in which case the government pays a part. Nigeria and Nigerians need to change their approach to funding of education if they expect to see any change to what prevails at the moment. Nigerians must learn to pay for social services, including education.

Scholarships and bursaries provided either by the state, the educational institution, or from private sources are usually limited in number. Financial support will have to be made available to help a growing number of students pay for their tuition.

The government and policymakers must also consider an education loan system or taxation or a combination of the two. The significance of a loan or taxation system which targets the consumer of education is that it shifts the burden of payment by the student from the point of consumption to after graduation when the graduate is able to earn.

But loans will only become attractive to students if they are tied to earnings, that is, income-contingent, and taxes will only become acceptable if incomes are high enough to make taxes bearable. A graduate tax system will target graduates only when they develop earning capacity, and in that sense it is an equitable tax if only in the context of working citizens who are graduates of tertiary level institutions.

Making tuition fees payable by the student takes cost sharing directly to the primary beneficiary, while acknowledging that education is also a public good and must be supported by the state and private sector interests. The future is clearly in sharing costs, diversifying income sources, creating new sources of income, building partnerships at home and abroad, and creating wealth beyond teaching and research.

As a newspaper, we wish to reassert that education is a public good that benefits private individuals and multiple interests in a society; thus, the proposal of cost sharing will turn out to be a win-win situation: students will benefit as they will get a good education; families will benefit from having educated their wards, and the Nigerian society will have a more stable tertiary education system.