Democracy was given a fillip recently when the Supreme Court, in two separate judgments, declared that state governors have no power whatsoever to sack democratically elected local government chairmen and councillors.

The apex court said the 2015 dissolution of the 34 LGs in Katsina State by Governor Aminu Masari and the 2019 sack of the chairmen and councillors of the 33 LGs and 35 Local Council Development Areas in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde were in breach of Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

This newspaper commends the bold decision of the Supreme Court to check the excesses of some of the state governors who have made the local government system an extension of the Government House. By this judgement, the apex court has reminded the governors that the local government chairmen were also elected by the same electorate through the same democratic process.

For the umpteenth time, we make bold to state that Nigeria is a federal entity with a three-tier system of government made up of 36 States, the Federal Capital Territory and 774 local government areas. However, it is sad, in our opinion, that in recent years, the local government areas are sliding into extinction, no thanks to the strong grip by the governors on their administration and finances.

Expert opinion blame this unconstitutional development on the inadequacies of the legal framework; lack of adequate tools, techniques and guidelines; human resource constraints; poor funding; weaknesses in the internal systems and processes; weaknesses in the external systems and lack of community engagements. Even if this is the case, we are of the opinion that the existing provisions in the constitution are enough to guarantee the survival and growth of the local governments. The real problem, in our considered view, is the greed and political interference of the state governors. Added to this is the lily-livered tendencies of the local government officials who allow themselves to be pushed around.

Realising this weakness on the part of the elected local government officials, the state governors have made it a habit to sack local government chairmen in the middle of their tenures and appoint caretaker committees in their place. Because they know they can get away with it. In some states, governors operate with caretaker chairmen throughout the duration of their tenures.

Ironically, most of the governors seeking for devolution of powers to states are averse to extending the same courtesies to local governments. In the considered opinion of this Newspaper, democracy can only thrive when the three tiers of government are made to operate and function independently. Local government administration not only better suits the local needs, but also gives a better representation of the local people and their will. This should not be hindered under any guise.

We have also observed a disturbing trend in the election of local government in which the states’ electoral commissions return 100 percent victory for the ruling party in the state. This is unacceptable as it suggests that the commissions are only acting on the whims and caprices of the governors. We cannot claim to be running a democracy when this unsavoury trend persists.

For instance, in January this year, The All Progressives Congress, APC, won all the 44 Local government chairmanship seats in Kano State in the concluded Local Government Election. Also, in April, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won in all the chairmanship positions and the councillorship seats in the 23 local government areas in Rivers State. The only exception to the brazenness was in Kaduna State where APC won 12 and PDP won five local governments.

Regrettably, in our opinion, the states’ electoral commissions are weak and are at the mercy of state governors. For instance, the United States does not have a national election commission; instead, 13,000 independent local entities manage elections without uniform procedures. The 50 states are theoretically responsible for supervising elections.

There is no denying the fact that a strong local government system will hasten the growth and development of the country. Therefore, we suggest that some powers be devolved to states and local governments. This newspaper believes that police and minimum wage issues can be better handled by the states and local governments.

This again brings to the fore the recent rumpus over financial autonomy for states’ legislature and judiciary. Like local governments, states legislatures are usually appendages of the governors.

It is from this perspective that we call on our governors and political leaders to allow the democracy we crave to work. We insist that an independent local government, legislature and judiciary at all levels of government will go a long way in strengthening political systems and deepening the democratic culture. This, for us, is the way to go .