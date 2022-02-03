Nigeria, with the present composition of the military and para-military institutions, has enough superstructure to hold her security substructure. It may be open to debate, but it is a widely held position that the security challenge plaguing the nation presently is not so much about the absence of institutions as their capability, the commitment, discipline and effectiveness.

A school of thought within the nation’s security bureaucratic complex holds the view that, if anything, the country is over militarised for a third world country. It also believes that as a result of inter and intra service rivalry, in some cases, command coordination is lost in the maze making it difficult to draw a clear-cut line between one arm and the other with the negative implication of everybody being in charge with nobody in charge.

The attention of this newspaper is drawn to this debate following the motion on the floor of the House of Representatives which suggests that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should also be militarised. The motion actually seeks to introduce combat training and intelligence gathering into the NYSC scheme.

The sponsors of the motion, in our considered opinion, did not factor in the pervasive concerns across the country about the safety of corps members during the service year that has been an issue for national debate as a result of death of corps members due to electoral violence and even terrorism. One year is, without gainsaying it, too short a time to try to indoctrinate the corps members on the nuances of combat operations and intelligence-gathering.

Many a Nigerian is beginning to get worried that if this legislative process is allowed to sail through, it might negate the noble intentions of the founding fathers of this youth scheme that has played a great role in solidifying the bonds that hold Nigerians together as a nation. It may tamper, negatively, with the ideals and the gains that have been recorded through the various innovations in the scheme over the years.

Already, apart from the cost implication, the training and equipping of the young men and women for such security duties, it is being perceived as insensitive and an attempt to abdicate the responsibilities of the security agencies to corps members who are primarily young graduates with no experience in security matters and who may not have sufficient time to get a hang on it before their discharge.

This paper believes that corps members are young and enterprising people fresh from the citadels of learning. As such, efforts ought to be geared towards generating creative ways of making them part of the drive towards sustainable national growth and development. That goal can be achieved without necessarily going through a military formation.

Even more fundamentally, for such a programme to be introduced into the scheme, an amendment to the NYSC Act as it presently is, will be required. It is from this perspective that critics, familiar with legislative process in the country, see the move as directed at bringing about a distraction from the recent drive for skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development of corps members. Or, for that matter, an idea intended to divert part of the fund expected to accrue to the scheme when the Trust Fund is approved and set up.

We consider it out of place for anyone to moot such an idea at this time. It is also our opinion that sponsors of that idea must be cautious and learn lessons from the past when corps members were turned into victims of certain national issues that had no bearing on their calling.

It is pertinent to point out that corps members, in the course of the service year, are posted to the country’s nook and crannies, which puts them in a prime position to understand a bit of the country, especially at the grassroots level. This is the source of strength of the corps and the main grain of its contributions to socio-economic development.

To suggest now that the same corps members should be trained and foisted on the same rural and hapless populace as spies will tantamount to an act of betrayal. Will they be welcomed with open arms by the people as is the case now?

The intention of the NYSC when it was created was to promote unity and national integration in the country. The scheme is still serving that purpose alongside other notable initiatives in critical sectors of the economy. This newspaper is convinced that the NYSC should continue to do what it was mandated to do, ab initio, which includes the recent transformation it is going through that is helping to inculcate in the corps members the spirit of entrepreneurship through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Initiative. (SAED)

For the avoidance of doubt, the scheme, we understand, was conceptualised as a civilian service with some quasi-military training at the outset to give the corps members proper orientation towards national service. It was not designed for full military service of whatever description. It is from this standpoint that we vehemently disagree with the attempt at introducing combat training and intelligence gathering in the scheme.