Recently, State governors across the political divide in Nigeria stormed Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE), in style for an investment meeting where they claimed to be seeking for foreign direct investments worth $15 billion.

The Dubai summit was a product of a month-long interaction between the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and Ambassador Abdallah, who gave his commitment to ensuring a direct interface between Nigerian governors and business conglomerates in the UAE. During the meeting, Nigerian governors were reported to have wooed investors to their respective states in a bid to shore up their economic standing, boost internally generated revenue (IGR) and ultimately create employment. Very noble idea, in our opinion.

That trip must have been influenced by the dwindling interest in Nigeria by investors. Available records indicate that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria dipped by 32 per cent in 2021 to $698.8 million compared to the $1.03 billion recorded in 2020. However, a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that 24 states could not attract foreign investors in 2021. The Capital Importation report from the NBS showed that the value of capital importation into Nigeria fell by 30.78 per cent to $6.7 billion in 2021 from $9.68 billion in 2020.

The Bureau also listed states that failed to attract foreign investment to include Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara. Also, according to the report, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states failed to attract foreign investments in the last three years.

We are aware that as part of measures to encourage investment, the government inaugurated the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council-PEBEC- in July 2016 to remove all the bureaucratic bottlenecks impeding doing business in Nigeria. Although the government claims PEBEC has implemented over 150 Ease of Doing Business reforms, Nigeria ranked 131 out of the 190 economies across the globe in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 index.

A cursory look at the above statistics will point out the fact that the government is yet to achieve its goal as far as ease-of-doing-business in the country is concerned. With a barrage of obstacles often faced by foreign and local companies intending to invest in the country, we are persuaded by the argument that a lot is yet to be done in this regard and also that the authorities must accept that any foreign investor does not need a Dubai show-boating to make up their minds about investing in Nigeria.

It is elementary to say that FDI is averse to bureaucratic interference, corruption and weak corporate management as well as the challenge of insecurity. Therefore, nations willing to effectively attract foreign investment must simplify their registration procedures, disassemble trade barriers, foster favourable conditions for private sector development, put an end to bureaucratic interference, strengthen financial institutions and banking supervision, create a commercially- oriented infrastructure, and give foreign investors a greater opportunity to flourish.

While we admit that the nation, through its Ease of Doing Business initiative, is making some modest efforts at attracting investment into the country, it is also pertinent to note that appreciable success has not been made in addressing critical factors that are antithetical to FDI.

It is needless to say, in our considered opinion, that the persistent spike in security challenges, deplorable infrastructure, endemic corruption that appears to defy solutions because of seeming of official inaction and most importantly, the intractable energy crisis among others, are great disincentives to FDIs.

It is disheartening to observe that for any investor, local or foreign to be able to set up and manage a business in Nigeria, that investor must be ready to provide for security, power and contend with multiple taxation. All of these factors tie down needed capital and contribute to raising the cost of doing business.

Plausible as the drive for investments looks, the governors need to be reminded that nobody invests in an atmosphere of uncertainty. Genuine investors, our governors must be told in unmistaken terms, detest a climate of rising inflation, high power cost and their negative impact on cost of production.

Sadly, in our opinion, the governors on that jamboree, received estacodes, probably flew private jets and most certainly stayed in highbrow hotels, all at the expense of the treasury of their respective states for a summit that its outcome is already known ahead of its commencement because the nation has not put in place the necessary facilities the investors are looking out for.

Economic experts perceive that trip to Dubai as more of putting the cart before the horse. We are convinced that the mythical foreign investor will come knocking once the governors position their states strategically, make them investment-friendly and address the nagging question of insecurity, multiple taxation and deplorable infrastructure among others.