In the midst of needless and senseless killings and threats to security of lives and properties in different parts of the country, a truck, loaded with live ammunition fell on a street in Onitsha, Anambra state. The lorry, a Mercedes 911, reportedly fell at about 5am along Awka Road, spilling its contents.

More than anything else, the Onitsha incident, like the reported cases of arms interception at different parts of the country, is indicative of the enormity of the security challenges confronting the nation. It is clear that there is a proliferation of arms and ammunition in the society most of it in the hands of non-state actors, which have further exacerbated the current security turmoil presently plaguing the nation.

Only recently, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), disclosed that there are over six million weapons in the country. He said that this worrisome illegal possession of arms by unauthorized persons was escalating insecurity in the country.

Already, this has fueled the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents; contributed to worsening incidences of banditry, kidnapping, senseless killings and attacks on police stations, rising poverty and the calls for secession.

Between December 2020 and May 2021, no fewer than 67 security agents, comprising the police, Navy and Correctional facilities’ staff have been killed by gunmen in the South East and South south alone. Even as there are such occurrences in other parts of the country.

The security agencies have mere estimates of the number of civilians either killed or kidnapped for ransom across the country by these renegades whose actions appear emboldened by the availability of illegal weapons at their disposal.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the cumulative effect of this seemingly deplorable state of insecurity is the looming threat of hunger arising from the inability of most farmers to access their farms owing to threats they faced and have continued to face, increasing sense of collective despair and despondency that permeates the country.

Like most other Nigerians, we are worried that these illegal weapons are circulating freely in the public space and mostly in the hands of criminally- minded non-state actors who have continued to use the same to wreak havoc. Indeed, these weapons are largely smuggled into the country, through the nation’s porous borders and, in some instances, with the connivance of some unscrupulous security operatives.

In our view, it is disheartening to note that most Nigerians, especially those residing at the border areas, are also complicit as they either hide the identity of those behind this illicit act or deliberately refrain from reporting them to the relevant security agencies.

Perceptibly, this ugly trend has placed a huge burden on the Nigerian Customs Service and indeed, all other security operatives stationed at the nation’s borders even as it underscores the need for them to take a careful look at their strategies and adjust same to meet with emerging realities.

How these weapons manage to find their way into the country undetected is also another source of worry and which also calls to question the integrity of those put in charge of manning the nation’s entry ports. Already, there are allegations of collusion between those who import these weapons and the security operatives.

To say that the nation needs to stem this tide is an understatement. Perhaps it is in appreciation of this fact that the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) was recently established. The agency which will be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser, replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

As should be expected, it is to serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Nigeria. Without any ambiguity, the task ahead of the NCCSALW is enormous and its success, coupled with the implementation of some plausible government programmes and policies, are central to having an enduring peace in the country.

But for the NCCSALW to succeed in addressing the challenge of arms proliferation, Nigerians must support it by exposing all those behind this crime which is not only threatening the nation’s corporate existence but also the lives and properties of the citizens as well.

All patriotic Nigerians must be worried by these emerging threats to the corporate existence of the nation as exemplified by the deteriorating state of insecurity. As for the Onitsha ammunition truck, all persons remotely connected with it must be exposed and tried in an open court so as to serve as deterrent to those wishing to embark on that illicit and deadly trade.