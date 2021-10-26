Not many Nigerians were amused when the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, disclosed recently that the agency is proposing a road infrastructure tax to make the informal sector contribute more to building what he described as a modern society.

He posited that the proposed road infrastructure tax, to be administered by FIRS, would provide the government with adequate funding for road construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance.

Nami said, “the only way to make the informal sector contribute to building a modern society is by making them pay when they use the roads, that is why we are proposing that government should consider introducing road infrastructure tax in Nigeria.”

Latching on this proposal, a member of the House of Representatives, Fakeye Olufemi, reeled out reasons why he thinks carpenters and taxi drivers across Nigeria should be made to pay tax. Speaking on the floor of the House, he said that owners of small and medium enterprises under which carpenters and taxi drivers fall should pay tax and called for tax reform that would allow for inclusivity where every Nigerian, including politicians and their retinue of aids are compelled to contribute to the revenue-generating system.

We admit that the government needs to shore up its revenue base. This newspaper, however, frowns at the idea of burdening the masses who are groaning under excruciating economic conditions with more taxes.

The so-called informal sector refers to those workers who are self-employed, or who work for those who are self-employed. People who earn a living through self-employment in most cases are not on payrolls and thus are not taxed. The size of the informal sector in Nigeria is estimated at 65 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

An unpublished survey in 2008 indicated that the informal sector in Nigeria accounted for about 90 per cent of new jobs in the country, about 80 per cent of all non-agricultural employment, and about 60 per cent of urban jobs created, earning it the description of being the backbone of the formal sector. Despite these percentages, available records indicate that its contribution to the national revenue in the form of tax is minimal. And for good reason. What they are paid for their labour is barely enough to be survived on.

Regrettably, in our view, because of the low revenue of the country, the federal government has resorted to borrowings to fund the budget. Director-General of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha, had disclosed that the country’s public debt stock stood at N35.465 trillion as at June 30.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, leakages have contributed significantly to the low revenue base of the country. We recall that the senate committee on finance had revealed that some ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) failed to remit over N3 trillion to the consolidated revenue fund (CRF) of the federal government between 2014 and 2020.

We also recall that the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said in its latest audit report that Nigeria lost 42.25 million barrels of crude oil valued at 2.77 billion dollars to oil thieves this year. The agency had in 2019 disclosed that Nigeria lost $41.9 billion to crude oil and refined products theft between 2009 and 2019.

Sadly also, YIAGA Africa had disclosed that Nigeria lost at least $582 billion since independence due to endemic corruption. It also added that about N1.3 trillion of public funds were reportedly laundered between 2011 and 2015 alone.

Instead of putting more burden on the already stressed up informal sector, the government should find ways of blocking leakages and corruption. The tax authorities should also look for other creative ways of improving revenue other than the dilatory approach of increasing or adding more taxes.

We recall that the Finance Bill 2019, prescribes that those businesses with turnover of less than N25m will be exempted from Companies Income Tax. Indeed, some members of the informal sector are already paying taxes like market unions and road transport workers Union against the provisions of the aforementioned bill. But it is usually not remitted to the state or federal government accounts as a result of corruption in the collecting and accounting processes.

It is from this perspective that we call on the FIRS to shelve the idea of taxing the informal sector till the time the economy improves significantly. We insist that the government should beam its searchlight on revenue leakages. More importantly, the government should tax the rich who rarely pay tax commensurate with the resources they generate from the system. FIRS should also find out how much lawmakers pay as tax from the humongous salaries and allowances they allocate to themselves. Furthermore, it is our opinion that automating the tax process, reducing the number of tax exemptions, selling of moribund national assets and reviewing of the oil subsidy policy to rid it of corruptive influence will improve revenue and give the country a reprieve. The idea of taxing the downtrodden, in our view, is decidedly insensitive and out rightly inhuman.