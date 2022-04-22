‘Touch not my anointed, do my prophet no harm’, is a biblical injunction from God Himself to shield the men and women of God from the excesses of politicians and other self-made tin-gods. Regardless, it is on record that politicians tend to know no boundaries in their quest to dramatise their perceived power and influence over matters including those that are faith – based. This is evidenced by the recent harassment of clergymen in Nigeria by government and their agencies because they nurse the courage to speak truth to power.

A Muslim cleric, Nuru Khalid, was not too long ago removed from his duty post at an Abuja Mosque because he dared to comment on the actions and inactions of the political ruling class. The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Dr Matthew Kukah, is presently on the firing line because he drew the attention of Nigerian rulers to the rot in the system. A Catholic priest and parish priest of Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Umuhuali in Ebonyi state, Rev. Father Timothy Ngwuta, has been languishing in the Abakaliki Correctional facility at the behest of the government of that state. He was arrested on December, 2021 and has remained in detention till this moment.

Ebonyi state government had accused the man of God of promoting a conflict between people of Ezza Effuim and Effium communities in Ohaukwu local government area of the state. The frame up, arrest and continued detention for months of the clergyman is already generating religious ferment that is threatening to overshadow the already pent-up emotions in that predominantly Catholic state.

The matter is beginning to assume a political hue that is not just unnecessary but avoidable in that part of the country where there are other more pressing security and socio-economic issues begging for the attention of Governor David Umahi, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports available to this newspaper, indicate that Father Ngwuta’s offence was that he intervened to effect the release of a car belonging to his medical doctor friend which was parked in Nwori Ishieke police division in Ebonyi State. After months in police cell, the clergyman alongside two other people, at the instance of the state government, were taken to an Abakaliki Magistrate Court and charged with the murder of five missing civil engineers of NELAN Construction Company mobilised to a road construction site in the war-torn Effium community. They were also accused of promoting war in Effium Community as well as arson.

We recall that a communal misunderstanding in Effium community spiraled into a violent conflict that has, at the last count, claimed about 5000 lives due, largely, to the inappropriate handling of the issues at stake by the government. The priest is being made a scapegoat while the real criminals perpetrating the orgy of blood and who are believed to be political thugs working for the government are walking around free.

In our considered opinion, the frame-up, arrest and continued incarceration of Father Ngwuta, is a miscarriage of justice begging for restitution. While he is behind bars, his traducers have instigated the ransacking of his former parish and making away with most of his belongings some of which are sacred symbols of his priesthood.

So far, this newspaper is reliably informed that, the state governor has defied the entreaties of the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki, Most Reverend Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu and other leaders of thought in the state to give Father Ngwuta the justice he deserves by releasing him from custody.

It is on record that the Catholic Church as an institution or its ministers are not given to the kind of violence for which Father Ngwuta is suffering incarceration. The allegations of promoting war, murder and arson are, in our view, preposterous.

We are also persuaded to interrogate the Police involvement in the injustice against the Catholic priest who was reported to have helped to secure the release of a vehicle in their custody. Could that have been an excuse to implicate him in a matter that has nothing to do with him? From all indications, the priest is not a controversial figure whose sermons could be said to roil the system. Even at that, freedom of speech is glaringly enshrined in the constitution. Putting a charge of murder and arson on him is, in our opinion, taking a bad joke too far.

However, it is pertinent to point out that the governor of Ebonyi state, Engr David Umahi, has nothing to gain from taking on the Catholic Church as he gets set to have a shot at the nation’s highest political office, the Presidency, but everything to lose in the event that he persists in his obduracy. He owes himself a duty to listen to the voice of reason as contained in the Scriptures. If he has no fear of man in him, can he also dare God? Please, Umahi, let Rev Father Timothy Ngwuta go.