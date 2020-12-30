When the idea to build a university in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was conceived, the intention was that the institution, that is, University of Abuja and some of its strategic units like the Teaching hospital, will function as centres of excellence, offering quality learning and providing services of international standard.

Being a reference hospital, it serves the residents of the FCT and the neighbouring states of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and even Kaduna State. The hospital, which started as a General Hospital in 1992 under the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) was later handed over to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and upgraded to Federal Medical Centre/Specialist Hospital in 1993 before it became a teaching hospital for UNIABUJA in 2006. It started as a 360 bed facility with a plan to expand it to 500 beds.

While the specialist hospital, located in the nation’s capital, may have fared well in its core mandate of manpower development and, to some extent, the provision of better healthcare services, the same cannot be said of its handling of the morgue and the Accidents and Emergency (A/E) unit.

Whatever feats the teaching hospital may have attained is being eroded by the deplorable state of the mortuary, where the dead spend their last days as well as the A/E unit. Compared to the huge traffic of patients in need of emergency attention, the hospital has only 10-bed spaces in the A/E. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 18 beds in the A/E, which were reduced to 10 in line with the social distancing protocol. Consequently, it has become a common sight whether in the day or night to see queues of patients waiting in their vehicles for attention. Not counting the huge numbers that are turned away by the officials.

In some cases, patients die while waiting to get bed spaces while in rare situations, some patients in very critical state, have oxygen fixed on them by sympathetic and compassionate personnel, who love the profession and human lives. Such health personnel go out of their way to render “help” to the affected patients. In fact, getting a bed in the A/E can be compared to the biblical camel passing through the eye of the needle.

The situation at the morgue, in the opinion of this newspaper, is worse. There is hardly any time this facility enjoys stable electricity. On several occasions, the mortuary attendants have been seen using the torchlight on their handsets to operate in the facility. The morgue is also grossly understaffed, most times, only one attendant is on duty. Besides, the offensive stench that ooze from the morgue and the heat that welcomes those who bring their dead to the mortuary, speak volumes about the dearth of basic amenities in the facility.

During a visit to the morgue, we observed that there are also not enough cabinets to keep the corpses making it inevitable for the attendants to dump them on the bare floor after embalmment. Should the dead, by any means, wake up and see how they are treated, they are likely to revolt against the authorities and their families who brought them there.

This, in our view, is unacceptable. It is also unfortunate that the hospital is not humane enough to treat the dead with the respect they deserve on their last earthly journey. The excuse of lack of fund or poor allocations by the Federal Ministry of Health, in this case, is not tenable because the same organisation which claims not to have enough funds to invest in critical infrastructure, fritter the little that is available on inessential logistics like fleet of luxury cars for top officials.

We also consider the supervisory role of the Federal Ministry of Health as inadequate. Why should a specialist hospital located in the nation’s capital be so neglected? What is the fate of those tucked away in the rural areas?

This newspaper is also shocked that the National Assembly’s Committees on Health, with all their oversight functions and visits to federal tertiary hospitals, have not deemed it fit to draw the legislature’s attention to the state of the UNIABUJA Hospital morgue and canvass intervention funds for its renovation and upgrade. The same goes for the health ministry.

The hospital management should also know that because of competing needs for scarce public funds, no amount of allocation to the hospital will ever be enough. What is required is judicious deployment of resources, shunning corrupt tendencies, prioritising needs and thinking outside the box to boost internal revenue.

We urge the authorities of the hospital to remember that those who neglect the temporary abode of the dead will one day end up there because death is a debt everyone owes.