The United Kingdom, Nigeria’s erstwhile colonial master, is presently in the news for all the wrong reasons. For that former Imperial Power, this is akin to a time that tries men’s souls. The Royal Family and Number 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister, respectively, are enmeshed in scandals that touch on the core values of the society and which are likely to bruise both irreparably no matter how the whole drama eventually ends.

It is unarguable that the British society, like most other countries in the western hemisphere, takes its moral and, indeed, other laws seriously and is quick to hold its citizens, especially its leaders, accountable in the event that any part or the whole of them are violated, even if inadvertently.

However, in the raging controversy involving the conducts of a high-ranking member of the Kingdom’s First family, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the person of British Prime, Minister Boris Johnson, the issues involved are such that the personalities on trial at the court and at the bar of public opinion, knew what they were doing and the likely implication should their actions become public knowledge.

Prince Andrew, the third child of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is embroiled in a sex scandal allegedly involving an under-aged girl, Virginia Roberts Giuffre of the United States of America. She claims that she was forced to have sex with the prince three times – beginning when she was 17 and being kept as a sex slave by the prince’s former friends, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein was believed to have committed suicide while in custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew, 61, has consistently denied the charges. Still, the Royal Family and his mother, in particular, is sufficiently embarrassed, enough to take drastic measures against him to demonstrate the fact that certain misconducts are not to be tolerated and also to affirm the axiom that no one is above the law. She relieved him of his royal duties and also stripped him of all his military titles and royal patronages to let him know that to whom much is given much is expected. He will no longer be known as His Royal Highness “in any official capacity” to enable him to fight his lawsuit in the US as a private citizen even if she has continued to assist him from her personal finances in the prosecution of the case that is receiving elaborate media reviews.

On his part, Johnson is faced with a wave of public and political outrage over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from meeting up with more than one person outside their households. There are intense calls for his resignation. For him, it is a battle to save his political career or what is left of it.

It is noteworthy that these issues are coming up at this time. We are persuaded, therefore, to make reference to them as we, as a nation, strive to strengthen our own democratic institutions. The two countries involved in this whole drama, the United States of America and The United Kingdom are seen as the bastion of the rule of law as well as public morality. Both countries, in the application of their laws, respect institutions and scarcely personalities.

We recall that during the Presidency of Richard Nixon, his Vice, Spiro Agnew, was kicked out of office and jailed for tax evasion. Nixon himself was forced to resign as a result of his being implicated in the Watergate scandal. Now the laws of that country are not sparing a member of the British royal family as close and intimate as the two countries appear to be.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of Johnson, we note that lower ranking officials have in the recent past resigned over matters of less public interest yet serious enough to demand the full application of the laws of the land. In 2017 alone, two notable public officers threw in the towel in the face of infractions against the nation’s best practices. Michael Fallon, Defense Secretary and Chris Pincher, Government Whip, quit their offices in the wake of allegations over personal behaviour.

Johnson has precedence to rely on as the British society demands his resignation due to the unacceptability of his personal behaviour at a time the other citizens were pressured to make sacrifices for the public good. He may have publicly apologised for his indiscretion, still we are of the opinion that self-recrimination is not sufficient to assuage the hurt the people feel about what is essentially a betrayal of trust.

For us in Nigeria, it is important that the people learn some lessons from these two incidences. The high and mighty in the society must begin to accept that the laws of the land are made to apply blindly. On the part of the citizens, they owe themselves a duty to speak up when those laws are violated by rulers. It takes that much to hold the so called leaders to account.