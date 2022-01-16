The concern of many, especially residents of some communities along the Gongola Basin where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently discovered oil, is when the exploration will begin.

Already, some communities in Bauchi and Gombe states have urged the federal government to direct the NNPC to start exploration, as that would boost economic activities and job creation in the region.

While announcing the discovery, NNPC said that on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 18:02 hours, one of the reservoirs was perforated and hydrocarbons started flowing to the wellhead at 21:20hours in which the gas component was flared to prevent air charge around the rig. The discovery consists of gas, condensate and light sweet oil of API.

We recall that in 2019, following the discovery, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the drilling of the Kolmani River II Well.

It is incontestable that the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantities in the Gongola Basin will attract foreign investment, generate employment and increase government revenues.

Therefore, as a matter of urgency, the NNPC should collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including foreign investors, to commence exploration. We believe that there is the need for new foreign investments in Africa’s oil and gas industry.

We find it strange that, hiding under the guise of preventing disastrous climate change, financial organisations and governments in industrialised countries of Europe and North America have insisted that Africa and other developing nations must move from fossil fuel production and usage to renewable energy sources.

Ironically, these demands are coming from industrial nations where oil and gas fuelled the engines of their economic growth.

Nigeria, like most African countries, has a wealth of natural resources that, if properly harnessed, can provide reliable power, grow the economy and build a better future for the citizens.

There is therefore no rationale behind the call on Africa to abandon the approximately 130 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves and over 15 trillion standard cubic meters of natural gas, in pursuit of unreliable energy sources. It is clear that Africa still needs its oil and gas sector.

We are not unaware of the fact that the calls to stop financing African oil and gas have grown louder and more insistent with the recent one being the pledge, during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, by more than 20 countries and financial institutions, to stop public financing for overseas fossil fuel projects.

As a newspaper, we think those calls are counter-productive to the African continent and, hence, we urge Nigeria to focus on funding oil and gas exploration and other energy projects, as we cannot afford to abandon fossil fuels for now.

Nigeria must capitalise on the recent discovery of oil and gas in the Gongola Basin as it represents a critical opportunity for the nation and its citizens.

Beyond balancing the politics of oil in the country, exploration of oil and gas in the Gongola Basin will no doubt reduce the raging insecurity bedeviling some states in the area, since more youths, who are currently idle and hence pliable tools for those sponsoring banditry and other criminality in the area, will be engaged.

It is trite that the exploration of oil and gas, including, of course, most minerals beneath the surface of the earth, is a capital-intensive venture. Government must be ready, now more than ever before, to seek foreign direct investments. This entails being firm in confronting the raging security challenges and being committed to the terms and dictates of policies on ease of doing business.

It is ironic that Africa is home to the host pauperised population in the world with an intolerably high-energy deficit, despite sitting on enormous mineral resources.

More than anything else, the alarming statistics of poverty, high mortality, disease burden and energy deficits, among others, which have been the defining features of Nigeria and other African countries, are a cause for concern.

As of 2019, Africa, including, of course, Nigeria, accounts for 79 percent of the estimated 759 million people worldwide who lack access to electricity and 70 percent of the over two billion people worldwide who lack access to clean cooking fuels.

There is no justification for such since the nation and, indeed, most countries in the continent, are blessed with abundant mineral resources which, if properly harnessed, can positively change the tide of this worrisome statistics and make the citizens live decent lives like their counterparts in other industrialised nations.

Harnessing these resources is the best way to meet some of the nation’s most pressing needs. Investing in fossil fuels, especially gas projects, and developing marginal fields provide a large return on investment.

Except for corruption, the oil and gas industry offers the best opportunity at giving Nigerians good jobs and improved living standards.