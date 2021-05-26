Recently, chairman of the Constitution Review Committee and deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, announced the chairmanship of the zonal centres that will oversee a two-day public hearing across the six geo-political zones on proposals to bring about, hopefully, positive changes in the provisions of the 1999 constitution.

The zonal public hearings will commence from May 26 to 27, 2021, in two centres in each of the six geo-political zones in the country. The intention, in our view, is to streamline the process for effective and efficient management.

In North Central, the Jos Centre, consisting of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue states will be chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu; while the Minna Centre consisting of Niger, Kwara, Kogi and FCT is to be chaired by Senator Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu.

The North-East Centre, which is split into the Bauchi Centre (Bauchi, Yobe and Borno); and Gombe Centre (Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa) are to be chaired by Senators Abubakar Kyari and Mohammed Danjuma Goje respectively.

In the North-West, the Kaduna Centre which covers Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, has as its chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya; and the Sokoto Centre covering Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, is to be chaired by Senator Muhammed Aliero.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is expected to chair the Owerri Centre which covers Imo and Abia states, while the second centre in Enugu to cover Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra states under the South-East geo-political zone will be chaired by Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

In the South-South Zone, the Asaba Centre which takes care of Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states has as its chairman, Senator James Manager; while the Port Harcourt Centre covering Rivers, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom states will be chaired by Senator Betty Apiafi.

Similarly, the South-West zone has the Lagos Centre (to cover Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states); and the Akure Centre which covers Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states. Both Centres are to be chaired by Senators Olufemi Tinubu and Ajayi Boroffice, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had assured at the unveiling of the programme last week, that the National Assembly holds no predetermined position on any issue of interest to Nigerians ahead of moves to amend the 1999 Constitution.

Based on this assurance, the expectations of Nigerians, ordinarily, should be high regardless of the fact that constitution amendment, for the National Assembly, has become customary and cyclical with very little to show for it. We make this point bearing in mind that, over the years, since 1999, the lawmakers have conducted this exercise with the intent of tweaking the laws to reflect current realities. Yet, nothing substantial has emerged from those exercises.

For the avoidance of doubt, this newspaper does not harbour any grouse with any move to make the nation’s constitution better or reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people. Those feelings of anxiety, patriotic we must emphasise, have been a subject of intense debate. The country has a written document that guides not just the government and governance but also how the people conduct themselves in the body polity.

In our considered opinion, such amendments when effected are, therefore, welcome if for nothing else, to make the system function better and ensure more inclusiveness.

However, what is worrisome in the Nigerian case is that the process is unnecessarily expensive with a mixture of high-energy that is heightened by the dynamics of Nigerian politics which has the tendency to be explosive. So far, the quest for restructuring as captured in the demand for devolution of powers to the state, creation of state police, and altering the financial allocation formula have been topical.

While we note that such agitations and more are bound to resurface during the tours, there is no doubt that this exercise is coming at a critical time in Nigeria’s history. Questions of nationhood have never been this loud considering the security crisis that is so prevalent as well as the audacity of non-state actors in trying to define the narrative on how the people co-exist.

So far, calls for the convening of a national conference or dialogue to address some of these challenges have been turned down which places the responsibility to harness the views of Nigerians on the way forward on the National Assembly as the true representatives of the people. It is, indeed, an arduous task. With commitment and dedication, it is achievable.

It is from this perspective that we are compelled to remind the lawmakers that it is for activities like this that they were elected. We urge them, therefore, to approach this assignment with all the seriousness it deserves. We also implore them to consider this constitution amendment exercise as an opportunity to build bridges across divides and serve as a soothing balm for frayed nerves. Failure and disappointment are not options to be considered as this exercise gets underway.