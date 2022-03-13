Edmark City Development Co., Ltd., developer of Edmark City, has announced the awarding of the Superstructure Contract for the entire project to Al Mansour Engineering & Contracting Ltd.

The iconic City located at Lagos Epe Express Road by 3rd roundabout, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, Nigeria is expected to be completed by 2024.

The property according to the firm stands in a prime location and prestigious address making it a great investment towards a more modern and holistic lifestyle.

Mr. Bien Wapanio, Chief Operating Officer of Edmark Nigeria. explained that “Edmark city was designed and shaped to create a modern and sustainable urban environment for people to SHOP, WORK, LIVE, PLAY at the heart of a growing city of Lekki”

Mr. Wapanio said that Al Mansour is a company with long standing track record and he believes that by working with them, Edmark City will achieve greater heights as a superstructure with quality finish. The City is in line with Lagos State Government vision to be a mega hub city. It will be the first iconic smart city and block chain-powered real estate in Africa. The property offers a one-stop-shop luxury living at an affordable price. This will be everyone’s most comfortable home – away from the traffic jam, mall living experience, and 24/7 security and electrical power.

Chairman and CEO of Edmark International, Mr Sam Low in his address said; “Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa, and we remain invested to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and healthy living products. As a mean to give back to the people of Nigeria, Edmark remains in the country to continually contribute in infrastructure development and human resources. We see a long and bright future here.”

The City offers features and amenities intended to create bespoke experiences worth talking about. Barr. Donald Anih, Property Consultant of Edmark City said, “The City will provide an empowering environment that truly compliments a desired modern lifestyle. Similar to the smart city adoption in Barcelona, London and Dubai, Edmark City will definitely put Nigeria on the map, and will offer various attractive investment opportunities for both foreign and local individuals and businesses.”

