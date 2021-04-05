ADVERTISEMENT

There is serious doubt about the commencement of the 2021 Edo Sports Festival after two athletes tested positive for Coronavirus. The Deputy Governor and Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the festival, Mr Philip Shaibu stated this while briefing journalists in Benin.

The two athletes that tested positive for the virus have been immediately moved to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre for proper care and monitoring.

Recall that two states, Taraba and Oyo were disqualified from the showpiece after they failed the screening as well.

“The contingents of Oyo and Taraba stand disqualified from the 20th NSF unless the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 gives a counter directive as both states failed to meet with the COVID-19 guidelines of the games.

“We have to be strict with the guidelines so as not to use the games as an avenue to spread COVID-19 in the state, which has already been flattened.

“Even if the PTF gives approval for both states to be admitted, the teams have to go through strict COVID-19 screening and testing before they will be allowed into camp.”