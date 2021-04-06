By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

No fewer than 14 states will be competing for the ultimate goal of being crowned winner of the National Sports Festival gold medal when the basketball event gets underway on Wednesday, April 7.

Seven teams each in the men and women’s categories will slug it out at the Emotan College, Wire Road, Benin City, venue for slam and dunk games.

In the men’s category, host- Edo will be banking on home support to overcome their fellow South-south rivals, Rivers State, Yobe, Kano, Kwara, Lagos and Imo.

In the absence of Team FCT, who are defending champions, a new national champion will definitely emerge with Rivers State being the favorites.

It will be a battle between Borno, Kano, Bayelsa, Nassarawa, Lagos, Imo and host- Edo in the women’s category.

In line with its capacity building drive, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will also be organising a clinic and training for referees and table/technical officials who will be on duty.

The training will be conducted by Kingsley Ojeaburu, Opeyemi Ogunleye and other FIBA referees present at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, later today.