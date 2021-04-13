By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nasarawa State commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Othman Bala Adam, has poured encomiums on Team Nasarawa for their feat and good conduct at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State.

According to the medals table released yesterday’s night by the Games Services Unit of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Team Nasarawa won a total of 15, comprising three gold, three silver and nine bronze medals to occupy 18th position on the overall medal table and sixth best performing state in the north.

Addressing the athletes at the Ekenwhuan Campus Hostel of University of Benin, the commissioner said he had informed Governor Abdullahi Sule about the team performance and good conduct, saying they would be handsomely rewarded.

He urged the athletes to remain disciplined and redouble their efforts if they want to succeed in their sporting careers.

“let me thank all of you, your conducts have been wonderful. I want to assure you that there would be rewards for this. I left the Governor around 3pm yesterday and I told him that I’m coming here to make some pledges, but I’m not going to say a word because I know who he is and he would even do better than I expect.

“I wish all of you the very best of luck. For those who did not win anything, it is not yet over. It is just a starting point or a planning stage. So, you have not lost anything, but you are planning to do better. For those who won, you most sustain the momentum. if you trained for 10 before to get this feat, you are now going to train for 30 minutes to move to the peak.

I’m impressed and well pleased with you for making the people of Nasarawa State proud,” Adam said.