Ifiezibe Gagbe, Bayelsa swimmer has won six gold medals in swimming and is aiming for four more at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin.

Gagbe won the 800m freestyle women event yesterday with a time of 10:41.01 seconds.

At the end of the race, a very excited Gagbe said she was hopeful of four more gold medals.

“I feel so excited. I have more four events to participate in and I hope that they will all be gold.

“The last festival in Abuja 2018, I won 14 silver medals, no gold.

“This was because I was not fit enough having delivered my baby. Now I am going to make a statement,” she said.

The athlete appealed for Bayelsa Government’s support for athletes, saying “I want the Bayelsa Government to encourage the athletes.

“Government should encourage them with financial remuneration because sometimes we feel that after these competitions, nothing is offered to the athletes thereafter,” Gagbe said. (NAN)