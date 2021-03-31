BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, has charged the state’s contingents for the 20th National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, to be good ambassadors of the state by protecting the state’s good image.

He gave the warning during his farewell address to the 78-man contingent representing the state at the Edo 2020 Games, saying in as much as the state would expect laurels from the team it would be more honourable to preserve the integrity of the Jewel of the Savannah state.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Daniel Manassah Jatau, said the psychology of winning in any competition is to have self-confidence and warned against any attempt to use any form of enhancement.

He assured the contingents of full support, stressing that the government will look into the challenges raised by the chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission (GSSC) with a view to addressing them with available resources.

Earlier, GSSC chairman, Hamza Adamu Soye, said 78 athletes from the state will be participating at the sports festival in 11 different events including, athletics, para athletics, volleyball, and swimming among others.

According to Soye, the athletes are well behaved, disciplined, prepared and committed towards making Gombe State proud.