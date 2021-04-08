ADVERTISEMENT

The old sporting rivalry between Edo and Delta States is being rekindled at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival as the two Niger Delta states are locked in a battle royal for supremacy on the medals table.

Defending champions, Team Delta are currently topping the table with 30 medals comprising 12 golds, 12 silvers and six bronze. Host team is second on log with 31 medals comprising 10 golds, 12 silvers and nine bronze.

From day one of the games, Team Delta left no one in doubt of their determination to retain the NSF title with the state governor, Patrick Okowa promising One Million Naira for each gold medal to spur the athletes to podium performance.

While Team FCT, Abia, Benue, Enugu, Cross Rivers, Imo, Zamfara, and 19 others are yet to win a single medal, Team Bayelsa are third on the table with 20 medals comprising 10 golds, four silvers and six bronze. Lagos is fourth with six medals of two golds, one silver and three bronze. Ogun is fifth on the log with two medals of one gold and one silver.

Bendel was a single state before Edo and Delta were carved out, now the rivalry is going to get intense as they lock horns for medals.