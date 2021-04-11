ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Bayelsa State commissioner for youth and sports development, Daniel Igali, has set a target for Team Bayelsa at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Igali who spoke to newsmen after Team Bayelsa clinched two additional gold medals from Dambe (traditional wrestling) at the Cultural Centre in Benin City yesterday expressed optimism that Team Bayelsa would finish among the top three states at the end of the games.

He attributed the impressive performance of Team Bayelsa so far to the motivation from Governor Douye Diri.

“We are looking at finishing among the top first three teams at the end of the festival. Our governor was a commissioner for sports so he understands why the timely release of funds to prosecute the festival is essential for a successful outing,” he said.