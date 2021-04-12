ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has charged Team FCT to work harder and win more medals for the nation’s capital at the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Aliyu gave the charge while reacting to the Team FCT performance at the Games on her official Twitter handle.

Aliyu commended the performance of the FCT contingent while urging the team to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“This is good news. Kudos to Team FCT. Their performance at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin has been nothing but impressive.”

“Keep it up, work harder and stay safe,” she tweeted.

So far Team FCT has won a total of 24 medals comprising six gold, eight silver and ten bronze medals to place 11th on the medal table.

Team FCT would continue their search for more medals today as the Games climax on Wednesday.